“Sounds Fishy”: Barron Trump’s Late-Night Emergency Call To Save Close Friend Challenged By Judge

Barron Trump’s late-night call to UK police has become a key point in a London trial, involving a woman whose ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her.
The 19-year-old son of Donald Trump allegedly witnessed his female friend being attacked on a FaceTime call from the UK. He then made the 999 call, alerting cops in London about the violent situation.
However, a judge said Barron’s account might be “biased.”
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Earlier this month, a London court heard the 999 call Barron Trump had made to British emergency operators after allegedly witnessing his friend “getting beat up” by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, in January 2025.
The teenager reportedly made the 999 call after allegedly witnessing Matvei attacking his friend on a FaceTime call.
“I’m calling from the US, uh, I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up,” Barron said during the 999 call.
“…How do you know her?” the operator asked, to which Barron replied, “I don’t think these details matter; she’s getting beat up, but okay fine, also I met her on social media, I don’t think that matters.”
“She’s getting beat up,” Barron repeated.
When cops arrived at the scene, they were reportedly told by the woman that the 999 caller was Barron Trump.
Barron had later sent an email to cops, saying what he saw on the FaceTime call was “very brief indeed but indeed prevalent.”
“As per evidence, I do not have any,” he added.
About a year after the alleged attack took place, Barron’s 999 call was scrutinized in court this month.
Matvei, who denied all the charges against him, is undergoing trial after being accused of a**ault, actual bodily harm, two counts of r*pe, intentional strangulation, and perverting the course of justice by pressuring the woman to withdraw her complaints.
Initial reports claimed that the ex-boyfriend may have allegedly attacked the woman because he was jealous of the woman’s friendship with the US president’s son.
But Matvei claimed during a January 23 hearing that the woman was leading Barron on.
“What I was really unhappy about was that she was frankly leading [Barron] on,” he was quoted as saying.
“I am being portrayed as a jealous person who can lose his temper due to jealousy,” he added. “I want to just make clear that her actions towards [Barron] were wrong, and it was not fair. I was jealous to some extent.”
On Monday, January 26, British High Court Justice Joel Bennathan told the jury to be wary of Barron’s account of the incident.
“Barron Trump has not given evidence on oath and been tested in cross-examination,” the judge said.
“If he had done so, no doubt he could have been asked about things such as whether he ever got a good view of what happened, whether he actually saw (the complainant) being a**aulted, or jumped to this conclusion on the basis of her screams,” he continued.
If a cross-examination had taken place, Barron could have also been asked whether his “perception was biased” because he was the complainant’s “close friend,” Justice Bennathan told the jury.
“The law allows you to receive and accept hearsay evidence, but you need to be careful because it has not been given on oath and the lawyers have not been able to test, challenge, or clarify it by asking questions,” the judge said.
He asked the jurors to be “cautious” if they were going to “rely” on Barron’s account.
“…Consider if it could be mistaken or biased by his friendship with (the complainant), and not convict the defendant mainly in reliance on it,” he said.
During Monday’s hearing, Prosecutor Serena Gates said in her closing arguments that Matvei was jealous of the complainant’s friendship with Barron, possibly because of his “public profile.”
Lawyer Sasha Wass, who defended Matvei, claimed it was the woman who was “irrationally jealous” of her ex-boyfriend. She also called her a “wholly unreliable witness,” who shared a “relationship full of dramas” with her client.
Sasha further claimed that the complainant met Barron on social media and used their friendship as a “ruse” to provoke Matvei.
The trial is still underway.
