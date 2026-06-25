After JPMorgan Exec Emptied Stole Knicks Trashcan In Viral Video, Sanitation Department Posts Hilarious Response

Knicks fan Angie Baez continues to face the heat for stealing a trash can as a souvenir to celebrate the team’s victory earlier this month.
While the Knicks took home the trophy after winning their first NBA title in 53 years, Baez took home a Knicks-themed trash can.
Apart from being an online spectacle, the 40-year-old woman was slapped with fines and even lost her job.
Angie Baez continues to face the heat for stealing a trash can as a souvenir to celebrate the team’s victory
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In a video that went viral last week, Angie Baez was seen decked from head to toe in the Knicks’ trademark colors of orange and blue.
She was then seen dumping trash onto Broadway and then unabashedly hauling the can away.
Online snaps captured her later riding the subway with her prized stolen possession.
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Not only did the 40-year-old New Yorker lose her job at JPMorgan Chase, but she even had to pay $175 in fines.
Vincent Gragnani, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Sanitation, said Baez was slapped with a $75 fine for littering and $100 for impeding Department of Sanitation operations.
It was also confirmed that Baez returned the trash can herself.
“Welcome back! We missed you!” the Department of Sanitation said after Baez returned the bin of glory
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The Department of Sanitation shared a post on social media, informing the public that the highly in-demand trash can was safely returned to where it belonged.
“Home sweet home,” the department wrote on X alongside a picture of the trash can back in its designated spot. “Welcome back! We missed you!”
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Vincent confirmed that the bin of glory in the image was the same one that Baez lugged back home earlier this month.
“Yes, this is the same basket that was in the video,” he told the New York Post.
“It was returned to us, we removed two stickers from it, and took the photo ourselves at our Worth Street Headquarters – no AI used.”
The woman who uploaded the video online said she didn’t expect Baez to face this level of backlash
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The woman, who filmed Baez dumping the trash on the sidewalk, said she didn’t expect her TikTok video to reach the corners of the internet.
She later shared an Instagram Story addressing the incident, claiming she didn’t expect Baez to face this level of backlash.
“I genuinely feel so bad for her,” the woman wrote. “I never expected the response to be so negative when I posted that video. This is what our parents warned us about.”
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Prior to becoming a notorious online spectacle, Baez was working as executive director of community and industry engagement with JPMorgan Chase.
The banking giant confirmed that she was terminated after the incident.
“This employee is no longer with the company,” they said in a statement.
Baez was fired from her job and slapped with fines for lugging the trash can all the way back home
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Earlier, the trash can-stealer previously worked as Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at New York-based review website The Infatuation.
She was described in her bio at the time as someone whose “dedication to making a positive impact shines through in every aspect of her work.”
“Angie’s efforts have helped position [The Infatuation] as a trailblazer in the pursuit of a more equitable and relatable food media industry,” her bio stated.
Baez also previously co-founded Same Page Co., a talent agency owned by individuals who are queer and black, indigenous, and people of color.
The company said it was “focused on increasing representation and equity in media and industry” and “works with artists/talent on creative projects, photoshoots, strategy, and business affairs.”
The NYC Department of Sanitation said it was “illegal” and “antisocial” to do so
Shortly after Baez stole the trash can, the NYC Department of Sanitation said it was “illegal” and “antisocial” to do so.
“Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do,” the department told the New York Post.
“On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid.”
“Why not buy your own trash bin and paint it?!??” one asked online
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