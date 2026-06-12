Timothy Busfield: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Timothy Busfield
June 12, 1957
Lansing, Michigan, US
69 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Timothy Busfield?
American actor and director Timothy Busfield is recognized for his emotionally rich performances and thoughtful storytelling. He has built a career spanning decades across film, television, and theater.
He rose to public prominence as Elliot Weston in the acclaimed drama series Thirtysomething, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. His layered portrayal captivated audiences and critics alike.
Early Life and Education
A passion for performance took root early for Timothy Busfield, who was born in Lansing, Michigan, to drama professor Roger Busfield and his wife, Jean. This artistic upbringing fostered his natural interest in acting.
He attended East Lansing High School, graduating in 1975, and later studied drama at East Tennessee State University. Busfield began his professional career at age 18 in children’s theater.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Timothy Busfield’s adult life, including his first marriage to actress and director Radha Delamarter. He later married fashion designer Jennifer Merwin.
Busfield currently shares a marriage with actress Melissa Gilbert, whom he wed in 2013. He has three children from his previous marriages: Wilson, Samuel, and Daisy.
Career Highlights
Timothy Busfield’s portrayal of Elliot Weston in the ABC drama Thirtysomething marked a significant career breakthrough, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award in 1991. He appeared in 85 episodes of the series, which explored the intricacies of adult life.
Beyond acting, Busfield launched himself into directing, helming episodes for popular series such as The West Wing, Ed, and Without a Trace. He also co-founded the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, California, and the Fantasy Theatre, a touring company for children.
His film roles include memorable performances in Field of Dreams and Revenge of the Nerds, further cementing Busfield as a versatile figure in entertainment.
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