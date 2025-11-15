50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

When you look at the works of the great masters like Rembrandt, Botticelli, Rubens, Holbein and a bunch of others, it seems like the reality portrayed there couldn’t be further from today.
Things like rabbit hunting, an afternoon tea in a busy salon, rocking full armor in historical combat, and pottery wheel throwing are now replaced by UberEats, Meta-connecting with friends (Facebook, what are you up to now?), treating yourself with a fancy avocado toast on a so-called healthy evening, and even fancier margaritas on the indulgent nights.
But creative people on the Reddit community ‘Tripping Through Time’ have found a way to make these classical paintings not just relevant, but basically translate them into the language of our times. How? By making memes!
So scroll down through the hilarious list of memes that transgress time and give us some universal and lasting things to cringe at! Psst! After you’re done, check out more art history memes here and here, and don’t be greedy, share the link with that friend who drinks their tea from a cup with Mona Lisa.
#1 The Nemean Housecat
Image source: elephantphallus
#2 Stomach Rolls Are Awesome
Image source: d3333p7
#3 Confession
Image source: regian24
#4 Scientific Theory
Image source: insolent_swine
#5 So So Hard
Image source: swat_08
#6 Damn, I Hate It When This Happens
Image source: regian24
#7 Medieval Artists Never Saw A Cat
Image source: f__h
#8 Zzzzzzzzz
Image source: Numerous-Lemon
#9 Picky Little S**ts, Ain’t They?
Image source: insolent_swine
#10 It Do Be Like That
Image source: allthisforacamaro
#11 Please Leave
Image source: d3333p7
#12 Please Like And Subscribe
Image source: Numerous-Lemon
#13 The Good Old Days
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#14 The Other Side Is For The Cameraman
Image source: regian24
#15 I Feel This
Image source: regian24
#16 Gotta Get Creative With All That S**t
Image source: d3333p7
#17 Thanks I’m Cured
Image source: d3333p7
#18 Oh No!
Image source: cornguy_jr
#19 The Baggy Look
Image source: Scaulbylausis
#20 Take That, Peons
Image source: insolent_swine
#21 100% Off
Image source: socksyness
#22 Grammar
Image source: regian24
#23 What A Charmer
Image source: sangriya
#24 Figaro – Magnifico
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#25 The Moment Of Regret
Image source: Bmchris44
#26 He Had A Type
Image source: d3333p7
#27 The Truth Comes Out
Image source: insolent_swine
#28 Sorry About The Assumption
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Back In My Day
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#30 Any They Never Saw Her Again
Image source: Marquetan
#31 Every Single Time
Image source: therapistofturtles
#32 The Greatest Time…of All Time
Image source: insolent_swine
#33 Dad Jokes
Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st
#34 I Have The High Ground!
Image source: regian24
#35 Word Problems
Image source: nihonlights
#36 Pondering Infinite Possibilities
Image source: insolent_swine
#37 How About No
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#38 The Everyday Struggle
Image source: meme_stealing_bandit
#39 We Don’t Do Science Here
Image source: panicake
#40 Listening To The Floor Creak Ominously
Image source: insolent_swine
#41 Lucky Day
Image source: d3333p7
#42 Infinity Crisis
Image source: regian24
#43 I Agree 100%
Image source: insolent_swine
#44 I’d Just Pretend To Be Busy All The Time
Image source: Numerous-Lemon
#45 Relatable
Image source: panicake
#46 Got You Right Where I Want You
Image source: insolent_swine
#47 There’s Always Next Year
Image source: sangriya
#48 Life-Bro Tips
Image source: insolent_swine
#49 Richard In Accounting Approves Of This Meme
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#50 Intelligence
Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st
Follow Us