50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

by

When you look at the works of the great masters like Rembrandt, Botticelli, Rubens, Holbein and a bunch of others, it seems like the reality portrayed there couldn’t be further from today.

Things like rabbit hunting, an afternoon tea in a busy salon, rocking full armor in historical combat, and pottery wheel throwing are now replaced by UberEats, Meta-connecting with friends (Facebook, what are you up to now?), treating yourself with a fancy avocado toast on a so-called healthy evening, and even fancier margaritas on the indulgent nights.

But creative people on the Reddit community ‘Tripping Through Time’ have found a way to make these classical paintings not just relevant, but basically translate them into the language of our times. How? By making memes!

So scroll down through the hilarious list of memes that transgress time and give us some universal and lasting things to cringe at! Psst! After you’re done, check out more art history memes here and here, and don’t be greedy, share the link with that friend who drinks their tea from a cup with Mona Lisa.

#1 The Nemean Housecat

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: elephantphallus

#2 Stomach Rolls Are Awesome

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#3 Confession

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#4 Scientific Theory

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#5 So So Hard

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: swat_08

#6 Damn, I Hate It When This Happens

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#7 Medieval Artists Never Saw A Cat

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: f__h

#8 Zzzzzzzzz

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Numerous-Lemon

#9 Picky Little S**ts, Ain’t They?

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#10 It Do Be Like That

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: allthisforacamaro

#11 Please Leave

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#12 Please Like And Subscribe

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Numerous-Lemon

#13 The Good Old Days

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#14 The Other Side Is For The Cameraman

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#15 I Feel This

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#16 Gotta Get Creative With All That S**t

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#17 Thanks I’m Cured

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#18 Oh No!

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: cornguy_jr

#19 The Baggy Look

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#20 Take That, Peons

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#21 100% Off

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: socksyness

#22 Grammar

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#23 What A Charmer

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: sangriya

#24 Figaro – Magnifico

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#25 The Moment Of Regret

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Bmchris44

#26 He Had A Type

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#27 The Truth Comes Out

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#28 Sorry About The Assumption

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Back In My Day

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#30 Any They Never Saw Her Again

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Marquetan

#31 Every Single Time

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: therapistofturtles

#32 The Greatest Time…of All Time

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#33 Dad Jokes

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

#34 I Have The High Ground!

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#35 Word Problems

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: nihonlights

#36 Pondering Infinite Possibilities

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#37 How About No

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#38 The Everyday Struggle

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: meme_stealing_bandit

#39 We Don’t Do Science Here

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: panicake

#40 Listening To The Floor Creak Ominously

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#41 Lucky Day

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#42 Infinity Crisis

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: regian24

#43 I Agree 100%

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#44 I’d Just Pretend To Be Busy All The Time

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Numerous-Lemon

#45 Relatable

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: panicake

#46 Got You Right Where I Want You

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#47 There’s Always Next Year

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: sangriya

#48 Life-Bro Tips

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: insolent_swine

#49 Richard In Accounting Approves Of This Meme

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#50 Intelligence

50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Changed The Genders Of American War Propaganda Posters To Support The Transgender Community
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
63 Times People Did Things So Messed Up, They Had To Be Shamed On This Wedding-Shaming Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
CEO Breaks Down How Remote Work Is Going To Change This Decade
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Let’s Explore the Ending of Black Butterfly
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2022
Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Floating Orbs And Ghost Pictures! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Will Lori Loughlin Ever Work in Hollywood Again?
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.