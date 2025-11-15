We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

Hi! We are Alexander Khokhlov and Veronica Ershova, a creative duo from Moscow, Russia. We are happy to present the new compilation of the award-winning Dog Show project, where we show dogs of many different breeds in a humorous style. We are convinced that every dog has a unique character inside, and we try to accentuate it in every portrait of our series. Enjoy!
#1 The Dark Side Of Weimaraner. Starring: Asti
#2 Meet Force, The Cutest Doberman Ever
#3
#4 No, This Is Not A Seal. Guess Who?
#5 Heart-Melting Look From Dusya, The Australian Cattle Dog
#6 Pembroke’s Bum
#7 Shhhh… I Wanna Tell You Something…
#8 Summer Dreams With Berry, The Beagle
#9 Cheesy Smile From Teddy, The Bernese Mountain Dog Puppy
#10 Yum!
#11 The Dark Side Of French Bulldog. Starring Korsika
#12 Too Curious Mia, The Whippet Puppy
#13 Pinky The Chihuahua Got His Name From The Mouse From The Famous Cartoon About Pinky And The Brain
#14 Nice Scottish Look From Eve, The Whippet
#15 A Beauty Look From Sam, The Welsh Corgi
#16 Tati, The Ice Cream Cone Dog. Sorry, Chihuahua
#17 Charming Basya, The Blue Heeler
#18 Happy Wink From Zack, The Ca De Bou
#19
#20 Beagle 747 Is Ready To Lift Off. Starring Mike
#21 A Gentle Portrait Of Rodion, The Saluki
#22 Who’s There?
#23
#24
#25 Karate Kid: Gavrik, The Maltese
#26 Twist And Shout From Tessa, The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
#27 Boss’s On Duty
#28 Larry The Whippet Is Happy Enough!
#29 Trust Is A Basis For Any Relationship!
#30 The Fluffy Fairy Busya
