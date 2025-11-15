We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

by

Hi! We are Alexander Khokhlov and Veronica Ershova, a creative duo from Moscow, Russia. We are happy to present the new compilation of the award-winning Dog Show project, where we show dogs of many different breeds in a humorous style. We are convinced that every dog has a unique character inside, and we try to accentuate it in every portrait of our series. Enjoy!

If you want to see our previous articles and photos, click here, here, here, and here.

More info: alexanderkhokhlov.com | Instagram | Facebook | behance.net

#1 The Dark Side Of Weimaraner. Starring: Asti

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#2 Meet Force, The Cutest Doberman Ever

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#3

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#4 No, This Is Not A Seal. Guess Who?

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#5 Heart-Melting Look From Dusya, The Australian Cattle Dog

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#6 Pembroke’s Bum

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#7 Shhhh… I Wanna Tell You Something…

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#8 Summer Dreams With Berry, The Beagle

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#9 Cheesy Smile From Teddy, The Bernese Mountain Dog Puppy

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#10 Yum!

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#11 The Dark Side Of French Bulldog. Starring Korsika

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#12 Too Curious Mia, The Whippet Puppy

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#13 Pinky The Chihuahua Got His Name From The Mouse From The Famous Cartoon About Pinky And The Brain

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#14 Nice Scottish Look From Eve, The Whippet

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#15 A Beauty Look From Sam, The Welsh Corgi

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#16 Tati, The Ice Cream Cone Dog. Sorry, Chihuahua

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#17 Charming Basya, The Blue Heeler

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#18 Happy Wink From Zack, The Ca De Bou

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#19

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#20 Beagle 747 Is Ready To Lift Off. Starring Mike

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#21 A Gentle Portrait Of Rodion, The Saluki

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#22 Who’s There?

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#23

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#24

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#25 Karate Kid: Gavrik, The Maltese

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#26 Twist And Shout From Tessa, The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#27 Boss’s On Duty

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#28 Larry The Whippet Is Happy Enough!

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#29 Trust Is A Basis For Any Relationship!

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

#30 The Fluffy Fairy Busya

We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (30 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created A New Narrative Using Memorabilia Figures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
18-Year-Old Model Edits Her Instagram Posts To Reveal The Truth Behind The Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
mindhunter
Deep Dive into the Minds of Serial Killers with David Fincher’s Mindhunter
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2022
45 Of The Funniest Cat Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Met A Cat Who Inspired My Business
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Shopping And Faking: I Ordered 3 Outfits From A Store I Saw On FB, And The Result Almost Made Me Cry
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.