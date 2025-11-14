We Explore The Uniqueness Of Different Dog Breeds And Their Beautiful Personalities (17 New Pics)

You have probably already heard about our Dog Show project, where we made portraits of dogs showing their different personalities and emotions (you can find our previous posts here, here and here on Bored Panda). Today we want to show you some new photos in which our four-legged friends show themselves as incredible models. They are patient, hardy, emotional, beautiful and can surprise you every time. We apply the utmost care to each shot to show not only the beauty of the breed, but also the unique character of the animal.
The Dog Show series of photos has won many awards, including Grand Prix at the Rangefinder Awards, first place at the PDN Creatures and Moscow International Foto Awards, silver medals at Prix De La Photographie Paris and One Eyeland.
More info: alexanderkhokhlov.com
