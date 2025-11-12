We Proved That Every Dog Has Its Own Human-Like Personality Through Funny Portraits

Canine owners will agree that dog characters and personalities are unique beyond the traits of their breed.
I and my wife Veronica Ershova set out to show that adorable dogs can do more than sit quietly, lie and bark on command. In our pet photography project “The Dog Show,” we reveal the human-like traits of different breeds of dogs. Some cute dogs are somber, others mischievous, haughty, laughing, sad, angry, indifferent.
This series of funny and insightful pet portraits received the Silver Award of the Prix De La Photographie Paris contest. Which of these funny dog characters compares with yours?
More info: alexanderkhokhlov.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us