Daughter Receives Email Instructions On How To Throw A 25th Wedding Anniversary Celebration For Mom Written By Dad Who Passed Away 10 Months Ago

One of the most tragic parts of being a human is having to endure the passing of the people you love. This experience can be traumatic and overwhelming but grief eventually fades away. What stays is the memories we have of the people we lost and the things they left behind. While some people leave their precious possessions, photos, and good deeds as a reminder of themselves, others are given just enough time to do something wholesome that will always be remembered.
Recently, a young woman named Alyssa Mendoza shared a story that captivated people online. The woman started it by revealing that she has received an email from her beloved father 10 months after he died. The woman said that the email made her feel uneasy. “I was scared,” she told Bored Panda. “Who wouldn’t be when you receive an email from someone who passed away several months ago but when I read it, my heart melted and it reminded me of how pure my parents’ love was.”
As it turns out, before passing, her dad was terribly ill. Alyssa told us that he was struggling with chronic kidney disease. “After months of fighting and being in and out of the hospital, he lost the battle 2 days after my mom’s birthday and 2 days before mine. Yes because he was aware that at the time, he would have instances when he would be delirious and totally out of it,” she said.
The disease has made him think of ways how to take care of his family if the worst happens. One of the things he did was to make sure that his wife gets to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Afraid that he will not be able to carry out the celebration plans himself he scheduled an email to be sent to his daughter weeks before the special date. Although receiving his email was a scary moment to her, when the initial shock subsided, Alyssa happily made his final wish come true and did everything she was asked to surprise her mom.
“She was completely shocked. I also showed her the email which made her more emotional because it included a letter from my dad as well. My mom has been anxious for weeks cos she’s been dreading their anniversary cos its the first without him but upon reading the letter, she felt better because the letter contained everything she needed to hear from my dad to feel okay.”
Alyssa said that her parents met after their friends set them up on a blind date. “It was him and her ever since,” she said.
When asked how she would describe their relationship, she said: “Two words: pure and intense. They were as perfect as a couple could get. Yes, there were disagreements but they never let anything get in the way of their love for each other and for me of course.”
Throwing anniversary celebration was not out of character for Alyssa’s dad. She said that he loved to surprise his wife every chance he had.
“He was thoughtful even on a random day. He didn’t just make efforts on special occasions. He would randomly surprise my mom and me on the most unexpected days in the most unexpected ways. “
“Well I just want to say that everyone deserves to be loved the way my dad loved me mom and love the way my mom loved my dad,” she added.
