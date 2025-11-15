Hey Pandas, Try To Draw An Animal The Best You Can

by

Has to be realistic, or emoji looking!

#1 When You Draw A Dog, And You Liked What It Looked Like, So You Took A Picture, And The Dog Blurred

#2 Wolff

#3 Did This Of My Dog For An Art Project, Copied A Picture, But I Still Think It Looks Nice :)

#4 Of A Random Bird At Cross Country Practice, My Friends And I Gave Him A Backstory And Name

#5 Of Ferdinand The Bull. Don’t Ask

#6 Of My Doggo A Bit Ago

#7 A Picture Of “Bambi” I Drew A Few Years Ago

#8 Drawing My Little Prince

#9 Butterfly I Did For My Little Sister A While Back

#10 Meh Doge- :>

#11 My Half Of An Art Trade With Someone Of Their Dragon

#12 Here’s A Drawing Of A Couple Of Unicorns That I Did About A Month Ago From My Friend’s Unicorn Breed!

#13 My First Hummingbird

#14 When It’s A Slow Day At Work… Gave It To My Colleague Who Loves Dogs!

#15 Meet My Cardboard Turkeys I Made In Like 6th Grade, Nutella

#16 I Know This Is Online Drawing- It Might Not Count Tho- Twt

#17 My Profile Pic, Some Sort Of Wolf That’s Pink And… Not Very Realistic Is It…

#18 Did This A While Back..

#19 My Elder Bro Azariah Mzega Did This🥺

#20 I’m Not Sure If This Counts As An Animal But My Cousin Who Is 7 Made It For Me And I Just Love It (Its Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon)

#21 Cheetah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
