I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

by

A picture of a happy Puffin has gone viral on Instagram recently. This animal photography shot has been shared with over 16 million people. After staying for two weeks on an island off the coast of Wales in the Atlantic Ocean bird watching, I was lucky enough to get an intimate look into the habits of these beautiful birds.

After a week of visiting the same area of the island each night, I realized that if I laid still for long enough, the Puffins would display a unique behavior. Being naturally curious ocean birds, if the Puffins wandered close enough, they would catch a glimpse of their own reflection in my wide-angle lens! I allowed this colorful bird to spot itself in the lens glass before it moved closer and closer to investigate. When only an inch away from the lens, the bold little bird tried to peck its own reflection!

This sequence of wildlife photography images captured this incredible close up encounter with the charming little seabird, resulting in the perfect portrait!

More info: harryreadphotography.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook

Catching sight of himself

I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

Sizing his reflection up

I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

Smile

I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

Puffin attack!

I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

The Perfect Puffin Portrait!

I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Awesome Video of An Aircraft Carrier at High Speeds Making Sharp Turns
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2018
Abandoned Hairless Hamster Gets A Tiny Sweater To Protect From Cold
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photograph Parisian Storefronts To Reveal The Story Of Paris Rarely Seen By Tourists (31 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Top 7 Binge-Worthy Shows On Apple TV+
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2024
Emeraude Toubia: Uncovering Facts About the Rising Star
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2017
112 Photos That Will Annoy The Perfectionist In You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.