I Captured The Perfect Puffin Portrait, And I Can’t Get Over How Happy The Little Seabird Is About It

A picture of a happy Puffin has gone viral on Instagram recently. This animal photography shot has been shared with over 16 million people. After staying for two weeks on an island off the coast of Wales in the Atlantic Ocean bird watching, I was lucky enough to get an intimate look into the habits of these beautiful birds.
After a week of visiting the same area of the island each night, I realized that if I laid still for long enough, the Puffins would display a unique behavior. Being naturally curious ocean birds, if the Puffins wandered close enough, they would catch a glimpse of their own reflection in my wide-angle lens! I allowed this colorful bird to spot itself in the lens glass before it moved closer and closer to investigate. When only an inch away from the lens, the bold little bird tried to peck its own reflection!
This sequence of wildlife photography images captured this incredible close up encounter with the charming little seabird, resulting in the perfect portrait!
More info: harryreadphotography.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook
Catching sight of himself
Sizing his reflection up
Smile
Puffin attack!
The Perfect Puffin Portrait!
