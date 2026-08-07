A Journey Into The Soul Of Cuba In 20 Images By David Saxe

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Most photographs of Cuba celebrate its colorful streets, vintage cars, and colonial architecture. But photographer David Saxe was searching for something different.

Over the course of three trips across the island, he discovered that Cuba’s true story wasn’t found in its famous landmarks, but in its people. Fishermen preparing their nets before dawn, young ballerinas practicing their craft, children training in boxing gyms, musicians rehearsing in empty theaters, and neighbors gathering in the streets all became part of a deeply personal visual journey.

Scroll down to discover David Saxe’s evocative series, ‘Cuba es Vida,’ and experience a side of Cuba that goes far beyond the clichés.

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A Journey Into The Soul Of Cuba In 20 Images By David Saxe

Image source: © David Saxe

Rather than chasing postcard-perfect scenes, Saxe embraced shadow, movement, and even blur. His atmospheric black-and-white photographs capture the rhythm of everyday life, allowing emotion and memory to take center stage. The result is a body of work that feels intimate, timeless, and refreshingly different from the familiar images of Cuba.

A Journey Into The Soul Of Cuba In 20 Images By David Saxe

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A Journey Into The Soul Of Cuba In 20 Images By David Saxe

Image source: © David Saxe

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A Journey Into The Soul Of Cuba In 20 Images By David Saxe

Image source: © David Saxe

His photographs also reveal a country suspended between past and present. Grand buildings slowly crumble, history is visible on every corner, yet the warmth, resilience, and generosity of the Cuban people remain unchanged. Through quiet gestures and fleeting moments, Saxe reminds us that the essence of a place is rarely found in its monuments, but in the lives of the people who call it home.

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Image source: © David Saxe

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A Journey Into The Soul Of Cuba In 20 Images By David Saxe

Image source: © David Saxe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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