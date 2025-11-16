“A 1980s Teen Boy”: I Reimagine My Throwback Thursday Crushes As If I Had Met Them, With The Help Of Photoshop (39 Pics)

by

What began as a satire with the #TBTCrush tag soon became a seemingly endless pursuit of clever creativity. I reimagine my teen crushes by merging my senior photos into celebrity pics with contrived Photoshop skills. Now in my late 50s, I probably would still swoon like a teenager if I ever met any of my celebrity crushes.

#1 #tbtcrush — Rocketman And Bohemian Rhapsody

#2 #tbtcrush — The Blue Lagoon

#3 #tbtcrush — Burt Reynolds

#4 #tbtcrush — Hunting For Hidden Gold

#5 #tbtcrush — Stryker Force

#6 #tbtcrush — Just The Good Ole’ Boys

#7 #tbtcrush — Getting Footloose With Ren

#8 #tbtcrush — Magnum

#9 #tbtcrush — We Go Together Like Ramma Lamma Lamma Ka Dinga Da Dinga Dong

#10 #tbtcrush — The A-Team

#11 #tbtcrush — Bonanza

#12 #tbtcrush — Where Everybody Knows Your Name

#13 #tbtcrush — These Are The Days Of Our Lives

#14 #tbtcrush — Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner

#15 #tbtcrush — Falcon Crest

#16 #tbtcrush — Friday The 13th And Freddy

#17 #tbtcrush — Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

#18 #tbtcrush — Growing Pains

#19 #tbtcrush — Incredible

#20 #tbtcrush — My Story About A Man Named Jed

#21 #tbtcrush — Look, Just For The Sake Of Your Sanity, I’ll Tell You This Much

#22 #tbtcrush — Perfect Strangers

#23 #tbtcrush — American Gigolo

#24 #tbtcrush — Sixteen Candles

#25 #tbtcrush — St. Elsewhere

#26 #tbtcrush — Three’s Company

#27 #tbtcrush — Wkrp In Cincinnati

#28 #tbtcrush — Young Guns

#29 #tbtcrush — Danger Zone

#30 #tbtcrush — Raiders Of The Lost Ark

#31 #tbtcrush — Star Wars

#32 #tbtcrush – Chips

#33 #tbt — Happy Days

#34 #tbtcrush — Family Ties

#35 #tbtcrush — Bueller

#36 #tbtcrush — Here’s The Story, Of A Man Named Brady, Who Was Busy With Three Boys Of His Own, They Were Four Men, Living All Together, Yet They Were All Alone

#37 #tbtcrush — Blast From The Past

#38 #tbtcrush — Sully And Cooper

#39 #tbtcrush — The Young And Restless

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
