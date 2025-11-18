Here Are 9 Wild Animals That Were Roaming The Streets Of London, Courtesy Of The Notorious Banksy

Banksy always sparks a conversation with his artwork. Whether it might have a deep message or not at all, people are drawn to speculate on its meaning. Some of his most recent 9 artworks of zoo animals painted around London have definitely caught people’s attention.

It all started in August with a balancing goat, followed by two elephants, swinging monkeys, a howling wolf, pelicans eating fish, a big cat, piranhas, a rampaging rhino, and then crowned by a gorilla helping animals escape, drawn on the London Zoo gate.

Obviously, you may not find all of them in their original state anymore, as people have either drawn over them or taken the more portable pieces for themselves.

More info: Instagram | banksy.co.uk

#1

#1

Image source: banksy

#2

#2

Image source: banksy

#3

#3

Image source: banksy

#4

#4

Image source: banksy

#5

#5

Image source: banksy

#6

#6

Image source: banksy

#7

#7

Image source: banksy

#8

#8

Image source: banksy

#9

#9

Image source: banksy

