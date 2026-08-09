Why Jon Bernthal’s Closed Fist At The Spider-Man Premiere Is The Most Talked-About Moment Of The Night

While attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere to celebrate the film, Jon Bernthal’s one small gesture on the red carpet quickly stole the spotlight.
Photos showed the actor placing his arm around his 24-year-old co-star Sadie Sink while keeping his hand tightly closed in a fist, avoiding direct contact with her back.
The moment quickly went viral after an X user pointed out the subtle detail, sparking a debate about respect.
“Small details, big respect. Shows a lot about the man,” one commenter wrote.
A viral X post said one small gesture revealed a lot about Jon Bernthal
The discussion began after an X user re-tweeted a close-up photo from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Los Angeles.
In the image, Bernthal had his arm around his much younger co-star, but instead of resting his hand on her back, he kept it closed in a fist.
The post argued that the small gesture reflected Bernthal’s character rather than being a random pose.
According to the post, Bernthal grew up getting into fights, was expelled from multiple schools around Washington, D.C., boxed for years and once admitted he came dangerously close to prison.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
The user wrote that Hollywood often casts him as violent men because he brings real-life experience to those roles.
Yet they argued that his behavior away from the camera is completely different.
The post said, “The men he plays can’t control their hands. The man himself has turned control into a signature.”
It also pointed out that Bernthal has been married since 2010, is raising three children and regularly hosts conversations with ex-inmates and police officers on his podcast while trying to understand the life he nearly lived himself.
The writer concluded that Bernthal’s closed fist showed an old-fashioned way of thinking about respect.
“Protect the people around you. Never put someone in a position they’d have to explain.”
After the post went viral, social media debated what the gesture actually meant
Many people praised Bernthal’s decision, with one writing, “What we expect our husbands and boyfriends to do.”
Another added, “Folks saying he’s afraid of being accused of harassment, when in fact he just doesn’t want to make her uncomfortable. They’re different things.”
Some compared him to another Hollywood actor, writing, “Keanu Reeves does that too. I think nowadays that’s the best stance to take to avoid nasty comments or even a false accusation.”
However, not everyone agreed.
Some questioned why hand placement had become a major talking point.
“Oh man, but what’s the problem with a simple touch in this context??? He’s not making any suggestive movements with his hand; everything’s fine,” wrote one netizen.
Others thought the pose looked unnecessary.
“If you’re so worried, not putting your arm around her at all is another option. This seems performative,” one said, while another added, “This guy doesn’t wanna be accused thirty years later.”
For many fans, the viral moment stood out because of Bernthal’s own life story
Bernthal has never hidden the fact that he struggled as a young man.
In several interviews, he has admitted that he was constantly getting into fights, was expelled from schools, and often found himself in dangerous situations.
According to IMDb, he has broken his nose 15 times, both in real fights and while filming action scenes.
He once admitted, “I made a lot of mistakes in my life, and I was headed down quite a few roads that I probably shouldn’t have been able to come back from.”
Bernthal grew up alongside two highly successful brothers but described himself as the family’s “black sheep.”
He later trained in boxing and taekwondo before accidentally discovering acting after enrolling in the wrong college class.
A drama teacher encouraged him to audition for the Moscow Art Theatre, where he studied acting in what he described as an extremely disciplined environment.
Looking back, Bernthal has often said acting gave him a purpose that completely changed his life.
“I do know that, before I found acting, I was really lost, and everybody was really worried about me. I had never poured in all of my energy and grit and determination into anything, but when I found acting, I poured it all into that, and it served me.”
He has also spoken openly about attending therapy and anger management classes after a 2009 fight nearly resulted in someone losing their life.
Away from Hollywood, Bernthal always stressed that his family comes first
Despite frequently playing violent characters such as The Punisher and Shane in The Walking Dead, Bernthal said his real life revolves around his wife and children.
He has been married to trauma nurse Erin Angle since 2010, after the couple dated for nearly a decade.
Together they have three children, Henry, Billy, and Adeline.
Speaking on NBC’s Today, Bernthal described his marriage as something he still works hard for.
“I’m still begging her to go out with me, begging her to hang out with me.”
He has also said, “My life consists of my wife, my kids and my work.”
Bernthal often credits Erin with helping him become the man he is today.
Following the violent 2009 incident that almost sent him to prison, he has said therapy, anger management, and his family helped him leave that chapter behind.
He previously told The Guardian, “I know how to create danger, but I know how to do it in a totally healthy way.”
He has also spoken about wanting to raise his sons to see kindness as a strength.
“I want them to see kindness as masculine, not a sign of weakness.”
His daughter, Addie, has even started acting herself and recently appeared alongside him in The Punisher: One Last Kill. She also joined him on the red carpet at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere.
“Seems a classy guy,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us