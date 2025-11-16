As a photographer, I was lucky to photograph quite a few powerful and emotional moments.
But this first photo – that I named: A soldier’s heart and the healing power of a hug – without no question, is the most powerful one of all and I would like to share it with you, but first, how i got to it.
About 2 years ago, I joined a unique Israeli project named @hod_hachanit_letsidcha (on Instagram) that is led by the international photographer Igal Slavin. It is a team of photographers, who voluntarily photograph IDF soldiers in their most Significant moments in the military service.
The reason is, due to the covid-19 restrictions, their families can’t be with them in those meaningful moments (those young men & women, just 18 years old, far away from home, in a very challenging enlivenment) so we become their eyes and ears, documenting every step of the journey.
The togetherness, the twisted in effort faces carrying heavyweights, the massive physical effort, the singing, the tears, the tiredness, the friendship, the encouragement, and in the end, the proud smiling or filled with tears faces of that young woman and men, who have now officially become worriers!
I have documented 20 events so far. Each time I go, I get backfilled with emotions and pride, pride of seeing how those amazing kids rise up to the challenge, (and believe me, it is damn hard!) and don’t forget their humanity and sensitivity on the way. And I am also proud that I can give them those personal and special memories in photos for them to hold and remember for a lifetime.
And now, I will tell you the special story behind the first photo.
The long, hard paratroopers beret journey had ended.
All 800 or so soldiers gathered in units and rows, standing quietly as the ceremony began.
One of the commanders invites one soldier to come to the podium, and said that the soldiers’ father, who was a paratrooper himself and was dying from cancer, told his kid “no matter what happens to me – I ask you – fully complete the beret journey, this is my wish to you”. And then, the commander gave the soldier his own beret (who he had for 3-4 years now) to keep.
There wasn’t an eye left dry at that moment.
When the soldier came back to his team (I was standing with my face toward them) the team officer stood there with his arms wide open. The soldier, all filled with tears, run into his chest while the officer embraced him like a loving brother.
I was so amazed to see that in such a tough, rough, manly environment, these young men see into each other’s hearts.
I felt so blessed to had the opportunity to be there and take this photo.
A few months later, when I posted this photo on my Instagram page @hagitki_photograpy, I got messages from all 3 of them – the higher commander, the officer, and the solider, saying how meaningful that moment was for them and how grateful they are for the photo, who keep this moment alive in their memory.
More info: hagitevenhen.com | Instagram
A soldier’s heart and the healing power of a hug
Can’t believe i did it
“Better together.” Beret journey of the IDF search and rescue unit
“Baruch Ata adonay…” taking a moment to praise the lord
wink wink
There’s no mountain high enough
Israeli pride – beret journey of the Armored Corps
“Smile, without a reason why…”
Taking a moment to breath
A helping hand
I give this to you – Personal beret grant tradition
