Johnny Depp’s New Pearly Whites Shine In Video After His “Rotting” Teeth Went Viral

Johnny Depp seemed like he was living his best life while vacationing in the Bahamas, smiling and laughing away with customers and staffers at a beachside bar in Exuma.
But it wasn’t just his laid-back island vibes that caught people’s attention: it was his teeth that became a topic of discussion among fans.
Known for his offbeat charm, the 61-year-old star’s dental health has long been a topic of fascination and debate over the years. He once spoke about how he had “loads of cavities” and was “proud” of his smile.
Johnny Depp was spotted enjoying a laid-back vacation in the Bahamas, bringing his signature charm to a beachside bar in Exuma
Image credits: Rap Rap Zoilo / Instagram
Image credits: Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images
“I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” he was quoted telling Premiere Magazine in a 1995 interview.
“It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these,” he added.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star not only said he “liked” his flawed smile but also said he doesn’t like people with perfect teeth.
“When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall,” the Hollywood star said in a 1995 interview
“When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall,” he said. “I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”
The enigmatic actor’s oral health also became the talk of the internet when he attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
“johnny depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black,” one said, while another quipped, “Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING.”
“Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my tl just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me,” read a third comment.
Fans couldn’t stop talking about the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s “rotting” teeth last year following his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
“He turning into ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ for real,” said another.
After the Edward Scissorhands actor was recently captured vacationing in the Bahamas, fans once again zeroed in on his smile and sparked a fresh wave of speculation.
“Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???” one asked in the comments section.
“Is it [me] or does his teeth look more straight?” another asked.
While fans liked his carefree island vibes, it was his teeth that once again became a hot topic among fans
“Def got his teeth done! Looks so good,” said one convinced fan.
“Now there will be no one who can say anything bad about @johnnydepp’s teeth,” said another. “He has a beautiful mouth, a very healthy appearance, and his clothes are just like Johnny’s, which always makes me smile, because only he walks like that. A man who continues to be very human, humble…”
Others were glad to see the beloved Hollywood rebel enjoying himself and sharing some fun encounters with the people he met along the way.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor’s unique style and down-to-earth interactions reminded fans why they continue to adore him
Image credits: Rap Rap Zoilo / Instagram
Image credits: Rap Rap Zoilo / Instagram
“So lovely to.see him relaxed and enjoying some down time.” one commented on the video shared by the bartender, who chanced upon an encounter with the Hollywood icon.
“I absolutely love love this video. Bless You and Thank You for sharing it,” said another. “I hope you listen to Johnny ( CaptainJack) and Copyright that Drink ASAP.”
Follow Us