We Found 22 Cheap Fixes For Life’s Most Irritating Problems

Attention, fellow adulting warriors and life-hack enthusiasts! Are you tired of wrestling with fitted sheets that refuse to stay put? Sick of squinting at your phone because your glasses keep sliding down your nose? Well, put down that duct tape and step away from the DIY disasters, because we’ve got a treasure trove of tiny triumphs that’ll make you feel like you’ve finally cracked the code of everyday life!
We’ve scoured the depths of the internet, braved the wilds of late-night infomercials, and even consulted our grandmas’ secret playbooks to bring you 22 pocket-sized problem solvers that’ll have you strutting through life’s obstacles like a boss. These budget-friendly finds are so clever, you’ll wonder how you ever survived without them. Get ready to transform from a hot mess to a cool cucumber faster than you can say “where did I put my keys?”
#1 Reclaim Your Shower From Soap Scum And Mildew With This Lazy Cleaner’s Dream Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Spray
Review: “Photos don’t lie! This stuff works!! We have used just about every product available, steamed, scrubbed, scraped, and power washed our shower walls. None worked. Bought this cleaner on a whim and after the first night of spraying just one wall, I bought two more bottles. The build up just peels off the walls. At first I was embarrassed to post pictures but I had to share how well this cleaner works.” – Mary Elizabeth
#2 Become The Superhero Of Smell, Conquering Odors One Spray At A Time With This Potent Stain & Odor Eliminator For Strong Odors
Review: “I’ve had pets for 30 years and in that time have tried literally dozens of pet stain products and always struggled to remove urine completely. IYKYK. I have had a smell/stain on my bottom Carpeted step for the better part of a year – I have cleaned the carpet dozens of times, straight vinegar, multiple cleaning products and it still smells like urine. Also stained yellow, despite all of this washing. Within 10 minutes of saturating the area with THIS Product, the stain is gone. It’s completely dried and the smell is gone. I texted every pet I know!!! THE HOLY GRAIL. So then I used it everywhere in my house! It has never smelled so fresh!” – Rachel
#3 Banish The Funky Smell From Your Laundry With This Powerful Mold Remover For Washing Machines
Review: “We moved into a new house with a front load washer that clearly had not been cleaned for years. The gasket was full of mold. I put this gel on the mold, waited 24 hours, and the mold had completely disappeared. 10/10” – Thomas J.
#4 Never Again Be Tethered To A Wall Socket Thanks To This Lightning-Fast High Speed Battery Pack
Review: “The charging port went bad in our car so I got this to use and it works great. It seems to take a little while to charge, but once it is I have no problem keeping my phone charged for a good long time. I like the paw print – it’s a great way to see how much charge is left on it. It’s a compact size, easy to carry or stick in my purse and it comes in a handy stretchy mesh bag. I’m very happy with it and I recommend.” – Brenda Thompkins
#5 Become The Architect Of Your Own Success, One Checkmark At A Time, With This Motivating Habit Tracker Calendar
Review: “LOOOOOOOOVE THIS! I have been making my own habit tracker for two years and this design is so simple and makes it easy to help guide and form new habits” – Libby
#6 Stand Tall And Bid Farewell To The Hunchback Of Notre Desk With This Spine-Saving Posture Corrector-Back Brace
Review: “I just got this in the mail today and I absolutely love this device. It’s simple, easy to use and it really works. I am CONstantly hunched over and it has started to cause upper back pain. As soon as I put this on, I find it impossible to hunch if I try. I think it’ll be easy to hide under clothes and I can’t wait to wear it everyday. Thank you!” – beri
#7 Erase Your Furniture’s Battle Scars With These Magic-Wand-Like Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers
Review: “Cannot recommend enough! I was able to repair my chipped up bathroom vanity like a professional. It definitely took some time, but this kit is amazing for the price and the different colors it comes with. Really works!!” – Jessica
#8 Turn Your Toothpaste Tube Into A Paste-Dispensing Pro With These Game-Changing Toothpaste Squeeze Caps
Review: “I found a miracle product! After lesson after lesson on “how to use toothpaste” failed, I went online for help! The Photo is after two days (with old tube for reference). This cap really works! No longer will I be cleaning toothpaste from every surface! No longer will I stare at the ceiling wondering how toothpaste got there. Goodbye golfball sized globs, hello slightly cleaner sink!” – Christina
#9 Give Your Glasses Some Staying Power And Your Nose A Break With These Slide-Stopping Temple Grips For Glasses
Review: “This is one of the best purchases I have ever made. They are very easy to put on. My glasses always make my ear and the side of my head sore after wearing them so long, but these pieces make it so much easier to tolerate since they have so much cushion. It did pull my baby hairs a little the first day but now I never even know they’re there!” – Dulce Asela Tinoco
#10 A Compact Utensil Organiser Is Your Compact Saviour From Certified Kitchen Nightmares
Review: “I bought this for our new home to create more storage in our utensils drawer and it worked perfect. Space for small & large spoons & forks, butter knife’s and it even had space for our daughters toddler utensils! Great purchase!” – Leana Burke
#11 Elevate Your Cleaning Game And Free Up Floor Space With This Nifty Broom Wall Mount
Review: “Outstanding product: worth the upgrade with hooks for items that can be hung. Super easy installation with template for placement of wall anchors.” – Laurie C Bradford
#12 Kiss Those Pesky Orange Marks Goodbye And Restore Your Surfaces With This Miracle-Working Iron Out Rust Stain Remover Spray Gel
Review: “This stuff is amazing! Follow directions and didn’t even have to scrub. It melted the stains away before your eyes. In my toilet below the water line I had to turn off the water to the toilet. I used a shop vac to remove any standing water and sprayed product. Stains completely gone!!” – Christine Henry
#13 Turn Your Mobile Crumb Collector Into A Pristine Ride With This Handy Car Vacuum Cleaner
Review: “Great vacuum. Charges fast, picks up everything from chips to food crumbs in the car. Great for moms on the go. Excellent cleaning performance. Powerful enough to keep those back car seats free from food and candy mess. Cord is not flimsy.” – Wilmarie Romero
#14 Give Your Tired Eyes A Wake-Up Call Without The Caffeine Jitters Using This Revitalizing Lilyana Naturals Eye Cream For Dark Circles And Puffiness
Review: “Not greasy but smooth and creamy, no appreciable scent which gives me sinus or migraine type headaches, works well and I’ve seen an improvement in my skin even though I’ve had it less than a week, it’s a simple quality product” – Fran D.
#15 Organize Your Bathroom Like A Hipster Alchemist With These Trendy Apothecary Jars With Bamboo Lids
Review: “These are fantastic little jars that surprisingly hold a lot! We keep a set in every bathroom in our house for us and for any guests that stay with us. We use them for q-tips, floss picks, hair ties, and cotton pads. Love that they come with pre-made labels as well as some blank labels if you want to put something else in there!” – Megan L.
#16 Turn Your Black Thumb Green With These Plant-Saving Miracle-Gro Water Storing Crystals
Review: “”I thought my hooman was crazy for adding these to our pretty flowers. I tried to tell her but she wouldn’t listen. So I took the bag and ran off with it because I wanted to see what all the hype was about for myself. My hooman wasn’t impressed. I spilled them everywhere! She cleaned up the mess but didn’t realize there were still some on the sidewalk. Then it rained! And those hidden specs grew to be the size of my toes! The rest of the sidewalk dried up but where those globs were at was still wet so I guess my hooman knows what she’s talking about about after all. Maybe I should listen to her more? Our I flowers do sure look great though!” -Vera” – HappyOwner
#17 Transform Your Bathroom From A Hair-Raising Disaster To A Salon-Worthy Space With This Clever Hair Tool Organizer
Review: “Love it! Fits my hair dryer,curling iron,flat iron and more. Keeps everything tidy and my cords free from being tangle or crimped.☺ Nicer heavy construction,made very well and it’s length is adjustable. Although, make sure you measure the width of your cabinetry door… the organizer is a bit much for our smaller cabinet door which is my fault for not measuring. However, I love it so much that it’s not really a problem as we are not going to be living in our current home forever.” – Stacy
#18 Bid Farewell To Those Pesky Fabric Pills And Give Your Sweaters A New Lease On Life With This Magical Fabric Shaver Lint Remover
Review: “This is a great little tool. I bought it for a cashmere sweater that was getting quite pilled and this device works perfectly. It cut all the pilling and the sweater looks like new. It is well made, light weight, easy to use and attractive. I highly recommend this product.” – Travis Bikel
#19 Keep Your Sheets As Tucked As A Soldier’s Uniform With These No-Nonsense Bed Sheet Holders
Review: “I’ve tried multiple products for keeping the fitted sheet from popping and I finally found the right product. These straps are easy to put on, adjustable, and they stay in place. I’m ordering more! I love them!!” – Melissa Campos
#20 Tame Your Undie Jungle And Find Your Favorite Pair In Seconds With This Game-Changing Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider
Review: “These are fantastic! Work well, sturdy, also compact if needed. Fit nicely in drawer and made from quality material. Great value! I’m going to order another set. Look great!” – Samantha Denney
#21 Never Lose Your Keys In The Black Hole Of Your Bag Again With This Adorable Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder
Review: “Placed this at my back door so we could have a place for our light remote and spare keys. Very convenient and it’s even cute.” – Tiffany
#22 Outsmart Procrastination And Channel Your Inner Boss With This Sly Clever Fox Planner
Review: “Feels and looks great. I can’t wait to get some colored pens and motivate myself to fill it out. I also like the layout and the ribbons will certainly help me find the current week and other important things fast. There is a bit of a smell, with all new printed things, hopefully it will go away…but, I only really smell it when it’s up close. Overall I’m super excited and pumped from this purchase.” – Jay
