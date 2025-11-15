Guy Posts A 100 Y.O. Photograph That Reveals The History Of A Lesbian Relationship In His Family

Same-sex couples seem controversial in parts of the world even nowadays—imagine what it was like to live half a century earlier when such thoughts were viewed with disdain. Of course, it’s not an issue of the past, either, as there are plenty of people who’d even now like to pretend there’s no such thing as same-sex parents. Worse yet, from today’s perspective, there are even attempts to pretend that, in the past, only male-female love and relationships were valid. And maybe it’s because of such missteps that this Twitter thread featuring a wholesome retelling of a lesbian relationship garnered so much attention.
Man has 100 year photograph that is proof of same-sex historical families
Mark Miller posted a message about a unique photograph that’s been in his family for close to a century. The photo shows his great-aunt Leslie holding her son, and the photograph was taken by her lover, Lucia Larranga. According to Mark, this image is touching proof that love disregards genders.
To him, the photo is a “talisman against the vampire of lesbian erasure”
“A celluloid talisman against the vampire of lesbian erasure”: that’s how Miller describes the image. And likely for a good reason—there are some narratives that tend to disregard lesbian relationships, especially when casting a look towards the past. According to Miller, he always feels better looking at the photo because it’s proof that these women led full lives, despite the period-related difficulties and oppositions.
Leslie was born in 1895 to a family that wasn’t afraid to show off their eclectic taste
Leslie was born in San Francisco in 1895. She lost her mother at a very young age. Her mother’s name was Einnim, a backwards spelling of her own mother’s name Minnie, and she was buried in a tomb shaped like a pyramid. The Miller family crypt (how magnificent is that?) can still be found in California.
Leslie’s connection to her grandparents survived in the tiny notes they exchanged
After her mother’s death, Leslie still kept in close contact with her grandparents. Miller even presented some of the notes the family would exchange, calling them little—in a literal sense, the whole note with the tiny envelope can really be comparable to a coin.
In 1917, Leslie met Lucia and decided to have a family with her
When the two met in 1917, Leslie and Lucia fell for each other hard, despite Lucia being a decade older. They loved each other so fiercely that they decided to have a baby. However, because there were no artificial means to accomplish that, it was agreed that Leslie would marry. It wasn’t a light decision, both from the moral perspective and because of the time period, but the two finally settled on Kenneth Moore.
To achieve their goals, Leslie married a junior army officer, Kenneth Moore
Kenneth Moore was a friend and an army officer (this took place when WWI was coming to an end) who was preparing to go fight in France. Leslie and Kenneth agreed to marry and then divorce when the child was born. Their son Robert was born in 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic, but he survived (see? masks do save lives!).
In 1920, the family took a trip to Hawaii and came back with a companion, Louise Taylor
During the family’s trip to Hawaii, they met Louise Taylor, and soon after, they came back home with her. Miller makes a note that nothing untoward was happening, as it was likely a meeting of kindred people. All in all, the three women came back to share a home and raise the boy together, which might sound like something straight from a TV show.
The three women were even recorded as living together during three different census listings
In 1920, Lucia was listed as a companion, quite an ambiguous term. Ten years later, in 1930, she was reduced to boarder, and a decade after that, Lucia was listed as a friend only—the same status that Louise had. This probably reflects the views of the period, turning a loving lesbian couple into female friends sharing space. As a side note, Miller added that the household’s income in 1940 was $150,000, which meant they were on the wealthier side.
The couple dressed to impress and show off their duality
Miller said Leslie preferred light or pastel colors, and Lucia leaned more towards black or dark clothing. The two have been captured in many photographs, always sporting the distinct look. It’s as if they used the period-appropriate version of the contemporary ‘couple’s sweater’ arrangement, where their clothing was meant to complement each other.
Their son Robert was the living legacy they left behind
Sadly, Miller never got to meet his great-aunt or Lucia, but he did remember their son. He had distinct fashion sense, he attended Stanford, he collaborated with the New Yorker and played a piano—all these achievements and his life wasn’t in any way lesser just because he was raised by a lesbian couple, because as long as you have a family that uplifts you, why does it matter what gender it’s made up of?
Robert was an eccentric man and a great human being
Robert liked to perform in cafes and give out the tips he collected to the staff. He overcome his inability to speak after a stroke by writing wonderful letters. He never resented people, no matter how rude they were, always showing his compassion and taking the high road. That is the kind of man that was raised by three women.
The photo remains as an inspiration that gender doesn’t dictate one’s life
Miller noted that the picture stands for all the struggles Leslie and Lucia had to go through, but they came out on top. They found a way to have a family, they did well for themselves, raised a son who graduated from a prestigious university, and left behind enough inspiration for generations to come.
People jumped at the change to praise the couple and share some of their own experiences
