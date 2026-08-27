Joey King Flashed Her Underwear At Movie Premiere, Then Got Hit With Plastic Surgery Accusations

Celebrities have apparently abandoned the original purpose of clothes, which is actually covering things.
Joey King was the latest star to put the trend to the test while posing with co-stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Maisie Williams for their latest film.
But the talk about her dress quickly turned into a fiery, heated discussion about whether or not she underwent plastic surgery.
Celebrities have apparently abandoned the original purpose of clothes, which is actually covering things
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros.
Joey King put her underwear on display for the London premiere of Practical Magic 2 on Tuesday, August 24.
On the red carpet at the Leicester Square Odeon, the 27-year-old star wore a butter yellow gown, and underneath, she flashed a pair of mustard yellow Miu Miu undergarments.
Her strappy heels and wavy red hair completed her looks.
“Joey King looks stunning at the Practical Magic 2 premiere,” a fan said. “Whimsical look serving pure magic.”
But critics claimed she was wearing “The grandma panties.”
“When you try to be ethereal but you forget to take the label off…” one said, while another wrote, “Stop wearing ugly clothes.”
Fans listed out cosmetic procedures they assumed Joey King may have underwent
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage / Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros.
The comments quickly began focusing on plastic surgery, with people speculating what procedures she allegedly went through.
“The surgeon really understood the assignment,” one said.
Another wrote, “she really just showed a picture of Sadie Sink to her surgeon and told them to copy paste.”
“She had a nose job,” was one guess.
“It looks like jaw surgery, her lower jaw is further back in after pic,” read one comment online
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner / joeyking/Instagram
“Her face looks less squished together, i wonder if she got a small jaw implant? Its really obvious in the bottom 2 pics,” one said.
Another left a whole list in the comments section, saying, “Brow lift and possibly an upper bleph, lower bleph or tear trough filler, jaw filler or implant, chin lipo, rhinoplasty, and lip filler.”
“What people aren’t realizing is plastic surgeons have gotten amazing at subtle plastic surgery,” the same user continued. “Just because someone doesn’t look radically different doesn’t mean they haven’t gotten a lot done. If you go area by area that I listed and compare it’s obvious these things were all done, because they don’t magically change with age. At least not for the better haha.”
Nearly three decades after the original film Practical Magic hit theaters, the Owens women will be back on the big screen once again with Practical Magic 2.
The sequel reunites Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, while new additions Joey King and Maisie Williams join the family. Xolo Maridueña and Lee Pace are also newcomers joining the cast.
Original cast members Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing have also returned for the sequel.
Joey King and Maisie Williams play Sally Owens’ (Sandra Bullock) daughters in the sequel
King and Williams, who play Sally Owens’ (Sandra Bullock) daughters in the sequel, spoke about how Kidman and Bullock helped make them comfortable on the Practical Magic 2 set.
When asked whether she felt any pressure about joining the famous franchise, King told People, “As fans of the original film myself, ourselves, I feel like when you love something as much as we already love Practical Magic, there’s just massive responsibility of joining the team and wanting to do it justice.”
What helped put them at ease was receiving a message from Bullock, described by Williams as “the nicest woman in Hollywood.”
“Sandra just texts us both straight away,” Williams told the outlet. “I think it says, ‘Hello, it’s your mother here.’ And I think, wow.”
The stars explained the ways through which Bullock made them feel comfortable on set
King said Bullock sends them voice notes all the time and is always hyping them up.
“Sandy just takes us under her wing as her daughters,” she added. “It is really special to have this post-movie bond with her that we have … She’s just the sweetest.”
“Maybe a lil buccal fat removal. Can’t put my finger on it, but she’s definitely had work done,” one claimed about King’s appearance
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