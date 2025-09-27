29 Stories About People Hating On Something So Much But Then Actually Becoming The Same “Evil”

Have you ever witnessed a person change so drastically that it’s hard to recognize them? Sometimes this change can be for the better – they might become a braver, more successful, happier version of themselves. And other times… Well, some folks become something they once fullheartedly hated.
That’s what we’re going to discuss today – our listicle is full of examples of the latter change type. While some of these stories are sad but rather simple and even kind of realistic, others are absolutely heartbreaking. So, let’s jump in, shall we?
More info: Reddit
#1
Here’s something not political:
**Streaming platforms.**
They initially existed to out-compete cable and allow you to access movies and TV shows without ads for a small amount of money per month instead of hundreds.
Now, there are 1,000 of them, they all cost way more, the one you have never has the content you want, and they serve you ads regardless. They are literally just becoming cable TV channels. .
Image source: Ok_Raisin_2395, freepik
#2
Graham crackers. They were created by a preacher named Sylvester Graham as part of a diet designed to be as boring as possible (Originally they were unsweetened, plain crackers). This was part of a larger movement of bland dieting. Apparently people thought this would suppress the desire to [pleasure yourself] lol.
Now they’re used in s’mores 😈.
Image source: MellyBean2012, Alejandra Owens
#3
George Lucas acknowledge he became the Hollywood machine he fought when making Star Wars.
Image source: defdac, Gage Skidmore
#4
People who kept talking about freedom of speech elected a guy who actively punishes people who exercises their speech.
Image source: Dances28, freepik
#5
Probably many politicians. There have to be some that get into politics to fix things and make the country better for everyday people, but the system either beats them down and they leave or they slowly become twisted leaders only out to make money at the people’s expense.
Image source: No-Understanding-912, Aaron Kittredge
#6
Everyone who said “don’t believe everything you read on the internet” 30 years ago.
Image source: segascream, freepik
#7
Robespierre was against the death penalty once.
Image source: WindyWindona, freepik
#8
Anyone with generational trauma. Growing up I used to always swear up and down that I’d never be like my dad, or his dad, and, well, sometimes I find myself being a f**k of a lot like my dad.
Image source: whaletacochamp, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#9
In 1981, I watched Emma Thompson as a student performing a comedy monologue she wrote herself, which was a superb parody of the sort of mock-modest, gushing speech you hear when you see a British actress receiving an Oscar for Best Leading Actress.
11 years later, she gave an almost identical performance onstage at the Oscars when she received the Award for Best Leading Actress.
Image source: TheRichTurner, Walid Farouk
#10
OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit to make sure that AI would not benefit just a big corporation like Google but would instead benefit all of humanity and be developed safely.
Instead OpenAI has become another big corporation and has pushed Google and the other players into a race to ship AI products as fast as possible regardless of negative impacts, and has never delivered any tangible safety technology.
OpenAI’s non-profit board tried to fire Sam Altman but the for-profit wing had become so strong (the employees didn’t want the drama to make their shares lose value in an upcoming funding round where they could lose shares so a lot of employees threatened to quit, and Microsoft, which owns a large stake in OpenAI, threatened to just replicate OpenAI inside Microsoft outside the control of the nonprofit board) that this failed.
Image source: LeCamelia, Hatice Baran
#11
Kids who swore they’d never be like their parents, then one day hear themselves say we have food at home.
Image source: Ok_Article_3863, Bulat Khamitov
#12
The friend who swore they hated meetings, became a manager, and now books five “quick syncs” before lunch.
Image source: MinimumStress2540, freepik
#13
Google.
onarainyafternoon asked:
Why has Google search become literally unusable in the last couple years? It’s like anything somewhat specific I’m looking up is just flooded with completely irrelevant links. It’s so frustrating.
Ian1732 replied:
It’s because of Prabhakar Raghavan.
Image source: Sapphosdelight, Firmbee.com
#14
Joe Rogan.
itsfish20 replied:
I like when he was just the host of Fear Factor. Could have ended with the show and the world would be much nicer
Image source: lifebeginsat9pm, PowerfulJRE
#15
As a Christian, I saw all those so-called Christians hating on gay and trans people, hating libs, hating whoever. Drove me nuts considering love is the central tenant of Christianity. Over time I came to really hate all those people giving Christians a bad name, which created a crisis in me.
Fortunately for me, the situation ultimately destroyed my belief in God altogether so now I am free to hate people all I want.
Image source: ExternalSelf1337, Karolina Grabowska
#16
Dating apps.
Built to help you connect and fine better matches. Destroyed any chance of connecting and finding good matches lol.
Image source: livsd_, Elena Helade
#17
Is nobody going to say McAfee?
Drogovich said:
Even the founder of McAfee later said that he hates what they turned his antivirus into and starred in a commercial where he blasted the PC with a [weapon] because he couldn’t uninstall McAfee
Image source: butwhatsmyname, Comfortable_Ad3150
#18
SNOOOOOP DOGG.
Image source: lol_coo, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#19
Austin Pets Alive, a large animal rescue org in Texas with designs on expanding nationwide, recently outed themselves as being pro-life for pets, and confessed (inadvertently) to being a puppy mill.
The leader actually believes that if every family that wanted to buy a pet came to her instead of a breeder, there would be no pet overpopulation.
But realizing that people buy so they can get soecific breeds and puppies and kittens, she has spent 30 years taking pregnant dogs from city shelters (and tax dollars for the honor of doing so), letting them give birth, and selling the puppies.
That’s just being a breeder. With an infinite supply of new moms, all paid for by the state.
In a way it’s brilliant in its pure, impressive level of evilness.
Image source: paisleycatperson, freepik
#20
Facebook.
helm replied:
Facebook was never made with good intentions.
Image source: Animaleyz, Shutter Speed
#21
Elon Musk becoming what he thought George Soros was.
Image source: MediumRed, Real Time with Bill Maher
#22
Baptists and other evangelical religions.
Image source: A214Guy, Curated Lifestyle
#23
Everyone becomes what they swore to destroy
Only Gabe Newell is forever.
Image source: Ok_Scar_9526, NoobFromUA
#24
Republican Party said they wanted to balance the budget and reduced the national debt. They have voted over and over to increase it. They also were advocating for a smaller government intrusion on society and personal freedom.
Image source: Unlikely-Star-2696, Getty Images
#25
Small government conservatives.
Image source: thefrozenflame21, MART PRODUCTION
#26
“Task Manager is not responding.”.
#27
Hippies.
blart_institute replied:
I know a millennial who self identified as a hippie. She grew up poor and had family living in Native American Reservations so she had a vocal distrust of the US government and the military. But then when her husband joined the military for the money now she’s making American Flag crafts that say things like “proud Navy Wife” and it was shocking to see her change her mind so quickly
Image source: Maleficent-Crow-446, Vasilios Muselimis
#28
A lot of self owned businesses. .
Image source: Consistent-Dinner799, Ketut Subiyanto
#29
JK Rowling.
As a struggling immigrant queer middle schooler in the 90s and early 2000s, Harry Potter was my saving grace and educator in more ways than one. My English improved, I understood a clear sense of right and wrong and morality rooted in character versus bloodlines and power structures. Acceptance and platforming of various creatures and humans against a common enemy etc. Uplifting the marginalized and inclusive etc. “Love” being Harry and his friends greatest weapon etc.
Fast forward to today, and now with her reputation and oppression of Trans people, she’s become the very amoral, opportunistic, alienating and exclusive “bad guy” she once warned against in her writings.
Image source: Philyboyz, Daniel Ogren
