Hey Pandas, What Songs Are Completely Overrated And Shouldn’t Be Given Nearly As Much Recognition As They Do?

#1
gucci gang.
#2
Heather, im tired of hearing it
#3
Watermelon Sugar.
#4
We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Now, I’m not saying it’s a bad song, far from it it, but the hype around it is unbearable. It’s not even the best song in the movie, and the fact it’s been the number one song in the country for 5 weeks and counting is really starting to annoy me
#5
You are free to like whatever you want but I personally think Girls Want Girls by Drake is overrated! I’ve never really understood the hype around that song!
#6
Don’t blame me, but I think Despacito is overrated.
#7
any 6ix9ine song
