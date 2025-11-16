Hey Pandas, What Songs Are Completely Overrated And Shouldn’t Be Given Nearly As Much Recognition As They Do?

by

Read the title and answer.

#1

gucci gang.

#2

Heather, im tired of hearing it

#3

Watermelon Sugar.

#4

We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Now, I’m not saying it’s a bad song, far from it it, but the hype around it is unbearable. It’s not even the best song in the movie, and the fact it’s been the number one song in the country for 5 weeks and counting is really starting to annoy me

#5

You are free to like whatever you want but I personally think Girls Want Girls by Drake is overrated! I’ve never really understood the hype around that song!

#6

Don’t blame me, but I think Despacito is overrated.

#7

any 6ix9ine song

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Celebration Of The Island’s Human Diversity
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Money Heist: The 9 Most Emotional Moments
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2021
Hey Pandas, Post Your Picture Of A Car That You Think Is Cool (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Made A Photo Of Planet Earth With A Mask Because Of Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Legion Season 2: What we Know So Far
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2017
Murder in the First
Murder in the First Season 2 Episode 6 Review: “Oh, Mexico”
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.