I Used AI To Create So-Called Inspirational Quotes (16 Pics)

Let’s just say AI has a ways to go! I used inspirobot.me to make them, if you want to check it out. It pulls random backgrounds from istock so some backgrounds are kinda weird. Some of them are stupid, some are funny (in my opinion), and some just make no sense. I’ll probably make a part 2 and maybe 3 to this… it was really fun!

I created this with help from @YourLocalAlien (she/her) so if you follow me, please follow her!

hope you enjoy!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

