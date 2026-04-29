Jessica Alba: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jessica Alba: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jessica Alba

April 28, 1981

Pomona, California, US

45 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Jessica Alba?

Jessica Marie Alba is an American actress and businesswoman, recognized for her grounded performances and entrepreneurial drive. Her work often blends Hollywood glamour with a commitment to natural living.

She first gained widespread notice as Max Guevara in the television series Dark Angel, earning a Golden Globe nomination for the role. This dramatic turn quickly established her as a compelling screen presence.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in a traditional Latin American Catholic family, Jessica Marie Alba was born in Pomona, California. Her father, Mark David Alba, served in the Air Force, leading the family to move frequently before settling in Claremont, California.

She attended Claremont High School and later pursued acting studies at the Atlantic Theater Company. From a young age, Alba showed a strong interest in performing, making early appearances in commercials and television shows.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Jessica Alba was consistently linked to Cash Warren, her husband since 2008, with whom she shares three children. Prior to that, she was engaged to actor Michael Weatherly.

Alba filed for divorce from Warren in 2025 and is now dating actor Danny Ramirez.

Career Highlights

Jessica Alba gained widespread recognition for her starring role in the television series Dark Angel, earning a Golden Globe nomination. She later anchored successful films such as Fantastic Four and Sin City, demonstrating her versatility in action and dramatic roles.

Beyond acting, Alba co-founded The Honest Company in 2011, a consumer goods brand focusing on non-toxic baby and household products. This venture expanded her influence into business, establishing her as a prominent entrepreneur.

Signature Quote

“I truly believe in making healthier choices that are attainable and accessible to everyone.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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