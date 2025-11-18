Woman Learns Why She Didn’t Get A Promotion, Quits On The Same Day

Discrimination at work comes in many forms. It can manifest through unfair hiring, during which certain groups are overlooked despite being qualified for the position; unequal pay, where individuals are compensated differently for the same job because of their gender, race, and other personal characteristics; or, as it was the case for Reddit user Cold_Market3393, being passed over for promotions.
A few days ago, the employee shared an earnest post, explaining that they were denied an advancement opportunity due to management’s bias towards parents and that it enraged them so much, they immediately took action.
This woman has spent the last 18 months as a temporary manager at her job
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)
But when the time came, the promotion was given to her colleague
Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Cold_Market3393
According to Amii Barnard-Bahn, who is a partner at Kaplan & Walker and the CEO of Barnard-Bahn Coaching & Consulting, a leadership firm that helps C-suite executives become exceptional, typically, an employee’s readiness for a promotion is measured against these five areas of growth:
There’s no denying that promotion conversations can be tricky, but if the Redditor’s bosses disregarded all of this for the sole reason that she lacks a family, the immediate departure may have not been the worst move she could’ve made.
At a time when only 33% of employees are engaged at work, giving them an extra reason to feel undervalued is a straight path to high turnover.
Image credits: CoWomen / pexels (not the actual photo)
The story has received a lot of strong reactions and advice
Some even shared their own similar experiences
