Someone Asked “What Is Something You Do In A Hotel, You Never Do At Home?”, And 29 People Delivered

It is fun to do something a little different than usual or simply change one’s environment and hotels give such an opportunity, usually as part of the traveling experience and sometimes in addition to having a long history, nice atmosphere, and architecture.
On the other hand, these can be relatively small changes, coming from one’s traveling habits, or standard hotel procedures. And these people listed all kinds of activities, answering one Redditor’s question: “What is something you do in a hotel room, you never do at home?”
More info: Reddit
#1
Clean up for the maid….since I don’t have one at home. Make sure there’s no trash left out on the desk/night stands, bathroom floor. I gather all the used rags, towels, bath mat into one pile by the door. I’m adamant about making sure I do not leave any room I stay in trashed out. It’s the maid’s job to do her job, not to clean up after grown a*s mfers who deliberately left a disrespectful a*s mess.
Image source: kalih713, cottonbro studio
#2
Call Room service.
At home my wife would not be impressed if I called her phone and asked her to bring me a burger in bed.
Image source: stephenBB81, Swann Mongenot
#3
Yank all the sheets out from being tucked under the bed.
Image source: pinkynarftroz, Vojtech Bruzek
#4
Spend an hour + in the shower. That endless hot water is magic.
Image source: octopodoidea, Majestic Lukas
#5
Inspect the sheets for bugs before using them.
Image source: SuvenPan, Valerie B.
#6
Put a Do Not Disturb sign on the door. Although, maybe I should do that at home too.
Image source: Playful_Sprinkles779, cottonbro studio
#7
Look for hidden cameras
Image source: Chris_the_Otter, Yan Krukau
#8
I never wear a robe normally. When I stay in hotels, I’m not sure what it is, but I love to clean myself up and wear one of those robes provided.
Just makes me feel extra relaxed for some reason.
Image source: CrazedKilr, Vije Vijendranath
#9
Living out of a suitcase
Image source: nudespmfornudespm, Anete Lūsiņa
#10
Wear flip flops if I take my shoes off
Image source: 450X_FTW, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#11
Set the thermostat to either frosty or balmy.
Image source: Arms_Akimbo, Dan LeFebvre
#12
Bring a pop up pack of Clorox wipes and wipe down every surface I might touch.
Image source: DirtyHoosier, Matilda Wormwood
#13
Take soaps
Image source: Alaska-Now-PNW, micheile.com || visual stories
#14
Wipe off the TV remote.
Image source: MustangEater82
#15
The first thing I do when I walk into a hotel room is jump and belly flop onto the bed. I’d never do that on my own bed
Image source: jrevzan, Alex Green
#16
Stand naked in the window and look down at whatever city I’m in lol
Image source: Ok_Acanthisitta5022, UTSAV SHARMA
#17
Late night.
In my jams and best socks.
Check if the hallway is clear and there’s nobody around or could be around.
Calmly walk to the end of said hallway…then I BOOK IT DOWN THAT B***H as fast as I can! I’m talm bout FLYING!
You can’t bottle that type of joy.
Image source: i_steal_napkins, Waldemar
#18
Watch cable TV.
I don’t care to pay for it at home so it’s new and exciting to me.
Image source: i-need-blinker-fluid, Luis Alfredo Alvarado Guayllas
#19
Eat in bed aha
Image source: JustPeachyox, Toa Heftiba
#20
Toss wet towels in the corner of the bathroom.
Image source: Solid_Internal_9079, Karolina Grabowska
#21
I travel a lot for work. Whenever I do I always check in as early as possible, hang the DND tag on the door, set the thermostat (in summer 68°, in winter 78°), then head to the office. At the end of the day I’ll grab a bottle of wine on my way back, strip as soon as I get to my room, and lay around naked all night playing video games and drinking my wine. I also have a tendency to stay up ridiculously late sometimes and end up running on an hour or two of sleep the next day.
Image source: ChasingKayla, Erik Mclean
#22
I work away a lot, sometimes weeks at a time. I have a routine.
On my way to the hotel, ill buy a six pack of coke zero, and snacks that don’t need a fridge. If I am lucky and get a fridge, I put the drinks in.
My suitcase is set up with a ps4 to plug into the tv. If the TV is wall mounted, I have a thing like a clamp on a stick that helps me put the HDMI in.
I have a hard drive full of movies, just incase the wifi in the room isnt strong enough to stream netflix.
I hang out all my clothes by day, so every morning I know what to wear.
Then the whole time Im in the room I multi task, have long podcasts playing, while playing video games on silent.
When I’m ready to sleep… Put a movie on.
Image source: leammiles, Karolina Grabowska
#23
Complain when the sheets are dirty
Image source: Great_Tumbleweed_428, Milada Vigerova
#24
Not get a good nights sleep.
Image source: strikesbac, cottonbro studio
#25
Drink Coke from a glass with ice cubes. When we were little kids the only time we ever had Coca-cola was at motel rooms from the vending machines, poured over ice machine ice cubes in a glass! Still splurge accordingly (if I can find glass)
Image source: Comfortable_Long_574
#26
Pay $15 for a beer.
Image source: Jewboy-Deluxe, oning
#27
Watch border security
Image source: jessdweld, JESHOOTS.com
#28
Blackout showers
If the bathroom setup allows (no light sources) I put a towel at the bottom of the door (to block any light creeping in) Familiarize yourself where everything is (towel, lights when you need it) and take a shower in complete blackout conditions.
It’s almost like a sensory deprivation tank
Image source: Dozerdog43, Max Rahubovskiy
#29
check bibles for money
Image source: Automatic-Tax-6703, Buchkiste
