Jason Momoa Continues Pushing Boundaries With His Recent Roles in Film & Television

Jason Momoa has captivated audiences with his ever-evolving presence in film and television. Known for his commanding screen presence and physicality, Momoa has steadily broken away from typecast roles to embrace more complex and emotionally rich characters. His recent roles reflect a fearless approach to storytelling, as he dives into narratives that challenge conventional norms and explore deeper human experiences.
This evolution in Jason Momoa’s career highlights his versatility as an actor and his commitment to growth and reinvention. Behind the camera, Momoa also doesn’t get enough credit for his talent. He contributes as a producer and storyteller, bringing unique cultural perspectives and environmental themes to the forefront. Through these efforts, Momoa continues to reshape the landscaping of modern entertainment, carving out a legacy beyond action-hero archetypes.
Jason Momoa’s Evolution from Khal Drogo to Box Office Star
Although he made his acting debut in 1999 as Jason Ioane in the NBC drama series Baywatch: Hawaii, Jason Momoa’s internationally breakthrough role was as Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones. His character’s fierce demeanor and physicality made him one of the show’s earliest memorable characters. Before the award-winning series, eagle-eyed film and television audiences might have remembered Momoa from his earlier minor and supporting roles. Jason Momoa made his film debut in 2004 in the road comedy Johnson Family Vacation. The same year, he starred in the short-lived Fox soap opera North Shore before joining the cast of Syfy’s military sci-fi series Stargate Atlantis as Ronon Dex.
Standing tall at 1.93 meters with a body that seemed carved by the gods, Jason Momoa was easily typecast in Hollywood. Game of Thrones was a hit, and as one of its earliest villains, it was natural that film and television producers only sought Momoa out for such roles. Unsurprisingly, Momoa’s projects in the years that followed were largely unsuccessful. For most roles, Jason Momoa played an angry, muscular, long-haired character. On the big screen, he starred in Conan the Barbarian (2011), Bullet to the Head (2012), Road to Paloma (2014), and Debug (2014).
However, on television, while he continued in typecast roles in Frontier, audiences observed Jason Momoa’s potential in dramatic roles as Phillip Kopus in the short-lived drama series The Red Road. Although most probably typecast as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Momoa’s charismatic and rugged interpretation of the superhero redefined the character. Making his debut as Aquaman in a cameo in the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Momoa fully joined the defunct DCEU in Justice League (2017). Landing his own film, Aquaman (2018), proved fan acceptance of his performance as he helped turn the movie into a billion-dollar hit.
Jason Momoa Has Proven He’s Much More Than Arthur Curry/Aquaman
While his portrayal of the iconic DC superhero is widely celebrated, Jason Momoa’s career extends far beyond the confines of the Aquaman franchise. Whether playing a vengeful father, a rugged adventurer, or a complex antihero, Momoa has continued to demonstrate his adaptability in different genres. Unsurprisingly, he’s co-starred with several other action stars, including Bruce Willis in Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017), Cary Elwes in Sugar Mountain, and Keanu Reeves in The Bad Bunch (2017). He led films like Braven (2018) and Sweet Girl (2021), joining the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movie as Duncan Idaho.
One of Jason Momoa’s most iconic roles in recent years was joining the Vin Diesel-led Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X as its main antagonist, Dante Reyes. As if to further prove he’s more than portraying Arthur Curry/Aquaman, while its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), underperformed at the Box Office, Momoa found success with his other roles. In addition to his work on the big screen, Jason Momoa also embraced television roles that allowed him to shine in new ways. As the star of the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series See, Momoa explores a unique dystopian world as Baba Voss. In 2025, Momoa leads the cast of another Apple TV+ historical miniseries drama, Chief of War, as a Native Hawaiian warrior, Kaʻiana.
A Minecraft Movie’s Success Confirms Jason Momoa”s Box Office Star Power
The first time audiences watched Jason Momoa play a major against-type character was in the 2022 fantasy adventure Slumberland. He portrayed Flip, a whimsical and mischievous character who guides the young protagonist, Nemo, through the fantastical realm of dreams. Portraying the character as a larger-than-life figure with flamboyant antics and playful demeanor left critics conflicted about Momoa’s performance. However, those who appreciated Momoa’s energetic and humorous approach noted he brought a sense of fun to his Flip character.
While many thought his casting in the 2025 video game-adapted fantasy adventure comedy A Minecraft Movie was ill-advised, the movie’s success solidifies Jason Momoa’s standing as a bankable Hollywood star. Although led by actor-comedian Jack Black, Momoa’s performance breathed life into the pixelated world of Minecraft. While critics stay divided in their reviews, Momoa’s involvement and portrayal played a key role in transforming what could have been a niche video game adaptation into a global cinematic success. With this latest hit, Jason Momoa cements his reputation and Box Office star power.
