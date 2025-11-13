This Is Imma – A Computer-Generated Influencer Who Makes Real Content

Do you know the feeling you get when a girl on Instagram looks too perfect to be real? Imagine a cute girl catches your attention: she’s beautiful, fashionable and popular. After following her for a while, you want to be with her or be like her. But then, you suddenly find out (yes, you find out, because you could never tell by the photos) that she is not real. And she’s not an old school catfish like on MTV, because, technically – she’s not even a person.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com
Image credits: imma.gram
It seems like the future has arrived sooner than we anticipated. Modern technology has made a significant breakthrough over the past decades, and it’s not going to slow down. It has come to a point when things are often not as they seem, so basically, you can’t trust anyone on the Internet. And here is the ‘not so living’ proof of that – Imma. She’s an Instagram influencer with a following of over 30k people, though she will never step on a catwalk or appear at a fashion event.
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Her perfect proportions, flawless skin, pastel pink hair, unique kawaii style is all that it takes to attract attention, gain followers and, of course, get plenty of brand deals. Someone who unknowingly comes Imma’s Instagram account with selfies, pictures posing in front of a car, trying on clothes, wandering the streets of Tokyo, or on a night out at a restaurant might not even think twice as this AI model has created an extraordinarily natural and believable presence. She already has a Twitter account, and we can only guess what’s coming next.
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Apparently, you don’t even have to be a human to be popular on Instagram. Hyper-realism characters are becoming a new trend on social media, and we can only expect new ones to start occupying our feeds shortly, and their computer-made images will look even more life-like.
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Image credits: imma.gram
Follow Us