8 Most Hilarious Traps by Dr. Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb

Dr. Doofenshmirtz is an evil scientist that’s a major character in Phineas and Ferb. In case you’re wondering, he’s the man with a hunchback wearing a lab coat. He creates machines of weird purposes called inators. Doofenshmirtz’s traps are also a major part of his sinister intentions. But his evil plans are often thwarted by a platypus named Perry.
Doofenshmirtz never goes down without a fight, so to buy him time, he set up traps to temporarily incapacitate Perry while he launched his schemes. Some of the traps are quite simple, like cages and bowls, but on the other hand, he comes up with some pretty solid contraptions. The list below runs down Doofenshmirtz’s traps that are clearly on the comedic side.
1. Platypus-proof Bubble (Season 4, Episode 19)
In one instance, Doofenshmirtz got tired of trapping Perry, so he decided to trap himself inside a platypus-proof bubble. The platypus tried to get into the bubble but to no avail. Finally, Perry, the Platypus, used Doof’s fears to get him to open the bubble. It wasn’t complex, but it was one of Doofenshmirtz’s traps that truly stood out.
2. Ugly Bird (Season 3, Episode 13)
Another one of Doofenshmirtz’s traps involved something quite abstract. The ugly bird is nothing short of an unexpected character. Even more, Perry the Platypus didn’t see this one coming. This red bird that looks like Doof and Chuck in one body was able to confuse Perry for long enough for Doof to trap him.
3. World’s Stickiest Substance (Season 3, Episode 23)
Judging from the name, one may think that Doofenshmirtz sourced the substance from the most abysmal depths of the world. However, it’s far from that, and anyone could actually get their hands on the world’s stickiest substance. This one of Doofenshmirtz’s traps involved going to the nearest theater and acquiring a mixture of all drinks and powders spilled there. Not the most creative of Doofenshmirtz’s traps, but it has earned a spot on here.
5. Price label (Season 4, Episode 31)
Season 4’s price-label trap had a unique and obvious logic to it. It was an ordinary price label, still sticky enough that Perry could not get out of it by struggling. However, Perry used a coupon to cut the price label, much like how coupons cut the prices one pays!
4. Room Of Bricks (Season 1, Episode 16)
Here, while Phineas and Ferb were busy creating new toys and shipping them, Doofenshmirtz was busy planning on constructing a giant wall around the Tri-state area. The only way out was to pay for Doof’s toll booths. When Perry came to stop him, he was trapped by a falling load of bricks, caging him into what appeared as a room of bricks. However, the trap had one major flaw — it lacked cement. This awkward weakness made it easy for Perry to escape without much effort.
5. Foot Stuck Through The Door (Season 2, Episode 9)
Maybe, just maybe, Doofenshmirtz realized that his doors need some improvements. After all, a door that a platypus can easily kick down poses some questions about its quality. For this reason, Doof reinforced the locks so that the door couldn’t be knocked down by the marsupial’s foot.
However, it seemed that the evil scientist did not do a complete reinforcement. The locks were strong, but the door itself was still not, this allowed Perry to pierce his feet through the door, but it still didn’t budge. With the platypus stuck on the door, Doof tried to get him out but failed, realizing it was a great unintentional trap. Later in the episode, Perry was seen walking around with a door still on his foot.
6. Many Doors (Season 3, Episode 43)
In some episodes, Perry enters Doofenshmirtz’s lair by kicking his door, taking it off its hinges, and rendering it completely unusable. In the 43rd episode of Season 3, Doofenshmirtz learned how to adapt to it and decided to give Perry more doors to kick. When Perry came to stop Doof one day, he was surprised to find another door after kicking one down.
What followed is an awkwardly funny few seconds of nothing but the sound of Perry kicking doors while Doof happily waited at the end. After taking down the final door, the platypus was very tired. Doofenshmirtz gave him to rest by tying him down to yet another door while giving him a bed treatment for a baby.
7. Giant Firecracker (Season 1, Episode 22)
The giant firecracker is something that could get Doofenshmirtz under the watchlist of some animal welfare groups. It was created for Doof’s daughter’s (Vanessa) birthday celebration as a nice firework display. However, there was a bizarre centerpiece to this invention — Perry — which Doof strapped on the firecracker with a ribbon.
This invention includes the usual cartoon trope with fireworks. Perry finally escapes the fireworks and ties Doof instead. The firecracker exploded in the air with a majestic sight while Doof was tied to it. Doofenshmirtz, of course, gets to live another day, despite how catastrophic the situation appeared.