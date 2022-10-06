Why is An Old Chris Hemsworth Movie is Killing it On Netflix?

Chris Hemsworth is an A-list star from start to finish. Born on August 11, 1983, the 39-year-old star has been gracing us with his acting talent for more than two decades. He was in his early 20s when he first became a star. The Australian actor was cast as Kim Hyde in a hit Australian series called Home and Away. His character instantly became a huge hit, and he was a star. Since then, he’s made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is arguably one of the most famous franchises in the world. Landing a role in a Marvel movie is about as amazing as it comes. He is none other than Thor, but it’s not the only thing he’s done. In fact, you might not even realize that Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movies have become a huge hit that no one saw coming. Here’s what we know.
Chris Hemsworth and his Impressive Roles
Before we talk about the fact that Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movies are suddenly a hit when they previously were not, let’s talk about some of his other roles. We know that he’s Thor and that he’s been in the best of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But what else has he done with his career and his life? He’s done a lot, and it’s impressive. In addition to those roles, he’s also taken on roles in movies such as Star Trek, Men in Black: International, and The Cabin in the Woods. Perhaps his role in Snow White and the Huntsman is the most famous following his Thor movies, but he was also part of a biographical movie about sports called Rush.
In each film, he’s shown the world that he can do anything. Sure, he can play an out-of-this-world superhero because he is an action star. But, he can also do so much more than that, which is why he’s giving us all the feels with his other movies. In fact, you didn’t even know that Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movies existed, and here they are.
Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Movie You Didn’t Know About
Before the pandemic hit and the world changed for the worse, this man was in a Netflix movie that you didn’t know about. It’s called 12 Strong. Hemsworth was the lead male character, and he played a military man in Afghanistan. The movie was set just after the onset of the 9/11 tragedy in the United States, and it focuses on getting revenge on the terrorists responsible for thousands of deaths in the United States. The film is one that did not hit the movie theaters with a bang, and no one really knew about it.
Why Did No One Know About Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Movie?
The answer is simple; the world didn’t love it. And, by the world, we mean the critics whose job it is to tell us about movies that are out. Do we watch? Do we not? Is it the actor’s best work? Is the plot good? Overall, critics were not impressed by the film. It wasn’t given great reviews, and it didn’t make much money in theaters. Shockingly, this Chris Hemsworth movie brought in only $70 million dollars at the movies, which is less than half of what his movies usually rake in on just opening weekend.
Why Are People Paying Attention to the Chris Hemsworth Netflix Movie Now?
It is a simple process. Chris Hemsworth is everywhere right now with the 2022 release of his newest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and everyone is paying attention. For Netflix, having movies on hand that are from one actor when that actor is doing big things elsewhere is a good omen. Why? Because when the fans of this actor are done seeing the movie in theaters, they suddenly become overwhelmingly obligated to watch all the movies ever made by the actor. So, when the Thor movie was released, and Chris Hemsworth was everywhere, his fans simply could not get enough. This leads to fans going home and turning on all the Chris Hemsworth movies they can find, and 12 Strong happens to be one of the streaming giant’s best performers as a result. It is doing quite well on the streaming platform right now, and that’s all there is to it.
You Can Watch it, Too
If you haven’t had a chance to see the movie, you should know it did not receive negative reviews from critics. It just didn’t get good ones. The reviews were very middle of the road, and no one really knew what to make of that. But, it seems that those who are watching the movie via Netflix are enjoying it enough to keep watching. It’s become a winning formula for Netflix and for the actors and actresses who are taking part in movies like this.