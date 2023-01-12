Who Are Ed, Edd, And Eddy?

Ed, Edd n Eddy was a Canadian series that lasted for slightly longer than a decade. It ran 69 episodes across 6 episodes which contributed to its long air time. The show, unfortunately, had to end its good run on November 2009 due to the lack of support, as animators who would be willing to draw the series were declining in number.
The show follows the story of a group of kids known as the cul-de-sac kids because they live just next to each other in a regular cul-de-sac, with the main focus being on the three friends, Ed, Edd, and Eddy. It was like an opposite version of Peanuts in the way that there were many children in the series who lived close to each other. However, they were more chaotic and less receiving of one another, something opposite of the children we see in Peanuts.
Ed, Edd n Eddy also felt like the opposite of Phineas and Ferb. Their primary similarity would be that both shows had a summer vacation that never seemed to end. However, unlike Phineas and Ferb, Ed, Edd n Eddy presented characters that were not too inventive, uncreative, and whose humor is too slapstick. Phineas and Ferb’s humor is more on the witty side.
But who are these Ed, Edd, and Eddy that we are talking about? They will be the guys whom we will know today!
1. Ed
A good thing to point out about the trio is that intelligence is inversely proportional to physical strength, and we will see that idea first with Ed.
Ed is the least intelligent of the bunch but is the strongest physically. Take, for example, Season 3, Episode 7b (Ed or Tails). In the said episode, Ed ordered a pack of two rare Slovak jawbreakers to share with him and his friends. He even said one sentence that seemed to include the idea of “three friends” and “two jawbreakers” simultaneously, and he was eager to eat them with his friends. He was so excited that he lifted both Edd and Eddy in one arm and the pack of jawbreakers in the other.
When he was asked how they were supposed to share the candies, he spent an entire day (a day and a night) thinking about the answer. During the thinking process, he did not even move his feet to change location. He just stood there, thinking, with the two other people falling asleep in his grasp. That just showed how unintelligent and strong Ed could be.
In the show, Ed appeared with yellow skin. His attire included a green coat with a red-white striped shirt underneath it. His pants were colored lavender.
2. Edd
Edd is often referred to as “Double D” since “Ed” and “Edd” are theoretically pronounced the same, which is the inverse of Ed as he is highly intelligent but too weak physically.
He was the brain of the bunch, and he was often characterized as someone very careful, precise, and too elaborate. For example, in Season 1, Episode 11a, when offered an egg instead of a live chicken, he remarked on the idea of hatching the egg and raising the chicken from the moment of birth.
He was also the moral compass of the group. He would always point out the mistakes of others and the consequences they would suffer if they did not stop the bad thing they were doing. In Season 4, Episode 11b, he tried to warn Eddy that he was scammed about a money tree and repeatedly insisted that he should stop believing that there was a tree that grew money.
He was so knowledgeable that it earned him a meme.
3. Eddy
He is the de facto leader of the Eds. In the show, he was often characterized as someone who was too outgoing, noisy, nosy, and bossy. He was also greedy and gullible, which led to his hubris and downfall in Season 4, Episode 11b, where after he knew he was scammed, he fell for the same scam of the same person, but with a different format.
In the show, he appeared as a short guy with pink skin and three long strands of hair. He had a wide grin that was capable of literally going from ear to ear. He wore a yellow shirt with a red stripe and blue pants with a chain.