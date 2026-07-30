Jaime Pressly: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jaime Pressly
July 30, 1977
Kinston, North Carolina, US
49 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Jaime Pressly?
Jaime Elizabeth Pressly is an American actress and model known for her sharp comedic timing and distinctive Southern charm. She effortlessly brings a vibrant energy to both dramatic and humorous roles on screen.
Her breakout moment arrived portraying the fiercely funny Joy Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award. This performance solidified her position as a versatile and memorable television presence.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Kinston, North Carolina, Jaime Pressly’s childhood was shaped by her parents, dance instructor Brenda Sue and car salesman James Liston Pressly. She spent nearly eleven years training rigorously in gymnastics and dance.
She attended Costa Mesa High School in California, but at the age of fifteen, she chose to pursue a modeling contract in Japan, legally emancipating herself to do so.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Jaime Pressly’s personal life, including a marriage to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh from 2009 to 2011. Earlier, she was engaged to DJ Eric Cubiche.
Pressly shares a son, Dezi James Calvo, with Cubiche, and twin sons, Leo and Lenon Hijazi, with her current partner Hamzi Hijazi, with whom she co-parents.
Career Highlights
Jaime Pressly achieved significant recognition with her breakthrough role as Joy Turner on the acclaimed NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl. Her portrayal garnered a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007.
Beyond her Emmy-winning performance, Pressly has expanded her career into fashion, having launched a lingerie line called J’aime in 2003. She also appeared as a spokesmodel for Liz Claiborne Cosmetics.
To date, Pressly has accumulated numerous accolades, including nominations for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing her status as a versatile and celebrated performer.
Signature Quote
“We’re both strong, and there’s something that all Southern women have in common – the survivor instinct.”
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