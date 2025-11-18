People Call Out 30 Celebrities They Claim Act Completely Different Behind The Scenes

Many people claim to rank among a celebrity’s biggest fans. However, unless you know them on a very personal level, you can’t ever truly be sure what hides behind their public persona. All of us wear different ‘masks’ and subtly change our behavior around different people. Nearly anyone whose livelihood depends on them entertaining the entire globe is no different.
The r/AskReddit online community shed some light on which stars are—in fact—completely different in their private lives compared to how they behave in public, on the screen, or on the stage. From Cher and Adam Sandler to Gordon Ramsay and Sting, scroll down for a deeper glimpse into these beloved stars’ lives.
#1
Clint Eastwood knows every person’s name on set from the caterer’s to the electricians. He eats with the employees, takes breaks with them. Stays late with them. Never hid in a trailer. He never had security with him on set. He introduces himself as Clint. No calling him Mr. Eastwood. It’s like he’s honored to meet you. One of the nicest, most down to earth people ever. I’ll never forget meeting him.
Image source: MissPhistopheles, Warner Bros. Pictures
#2
Many years ago, i was fortunate to have drinks with a group of chefs that included Gordon Ramsay. I know he’s been shown to not really be the raging hot-head he is portrayed as. But he really could not have been a nicer guy.
Image source: instant_ramen_chef, Gordon Ramsay
#3
Adam Sandler. He’s apparently a really good guy who tries to film his movies in his home state of New Hampshire to boost tourism. He’s incredibly loyal to his SNL friends always trying to put them in his movies and is a great Dad.
Image source: Yotsubauniverse, PowerfulJRE
#4
Supposedly Robin Williams was very introverted and quiet
RIP.
Image source: maybethisiswrong, Conan O’Brien
#5
Weird Al Yankovic is supposedly really quiet, overly polite, introverted and mild-mannered offstage. Even to his own friends and family.
Image source: tucakeane, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#6
Cher is a notorious introvert. Yet her persona is flashy outfits, outlandish personality and entertainer. She just likes to go home and be alone at the end of the day.
Image source: BobbyFan54, Cher
#7
Bruce Willis is (was?) a book lover.
I read recently how Bruce Willis is going downhill with dementia, but what struck me is the article said that he had always been a voracious reader. Don’t know why but it hit me funny, that Mr Action man was a bookworm. (And sadly, is losing that now too).
Image source: Galliagamer, Conan O’Brien
#8
Dean Martin wasn’t quite a teatotaler, but pretty close to it. The whiskey he was always drinking on stage or on camera was usually apple juice.
Image source: Kymera_7, Johnny Carson
#9
Billy Idol. He sat in front of me at a Bryan Ferry concert (Formerly of Roxy Music) in San Diego and spent about 20 minutes graciously talking to fans after the show. Incredibly kind, funny and down to earth person. Complete gem of a human.
I ran into Jonathan BANKS at the Starbucks in Malibu. He played Mike Ehrmentraut on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Very laid back and nice guy who chatted up a few teenage kids. Chill dude.
Image source: waitwutok, Billy Idol
#10
Snoop Dogg actually hasn’t committed a crime in many decades.
Image source: Kafkaja, SnoopDoggTV
#11
Will Ferrell
I’ve heard from several people I know that have met & worked with Will that he’s nothing like his onscreen characters. He’s actually pretty laid back and soft spoken off camera. Totally what you wouldn’t expect based on some of the roles he’s known for.
Image source: RockNRoll85, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#12
John Lennon. Horrible man, talks of love and peace. Like a lot of hippies really.
Image source: anon, BariAndolinii
#13
Pierce Brosnan is one whose public persona is such a convincing fiction that even he can’t convince people he’s not really James Bondish. An introspective, borderline shy family man, according to those who know him well.
Image source: CatladyKeri, British GQ
#14
Angela from The Office is a silly goofball in real life.
Image source: DampBr*tches, NBC
#15
I mean I don’t know her but I was sure in for a fun treat in Jennifer Coolidge’s AD article where it’s “surprise I live in a haunted Victorian home with thick dark curtains I have drawn all the time and these are my ghosts”
It was awesome. I was fully expecting Legally Blonde pinks and prep, not her in some moody robe pulling the drapes in melancholy before a seance.
Image source: anon, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#16
Sting is actually pretty funny and doesn’t take himself nearly as seriously as he seems to. Had an hour-long argument with him about alternative medicine years ago, he was a great sport.
Image source: Porrick, NPR Music
#17
Ran into J.K. Simmons at a farmers market in LA. Super nice dude.
Image source: Sweatyrando, BUILD Series
#18
Johnny Knoxville. I’ve met him, and he is way more soft-spoken and polite than you might guess… also just a stand-up guy in general, from the accounts of other folks I know (he was connected to my father’s work). Not a “Jacka*s” at all!
Image source: ZoyaZhivago, First We Feast
#19
Nick Offerman smokes weed and is super chill and liberal. Pretty much the exact opposite of Ron Swanson. He does however have the woodworking and whiskey in common.
Image source: maz-o, 800 Pound Gorilla Media
#20
Gilbert Gottfried was a really sweet and kind guy whose regular voice was nothing like his annoying performing voice. I overheard him reading a book to his son at bedtime and it was the sweetest thing.
Image source: Holiday-Astronaut-60, Kyle Cyr
#21
James Gandolfini was a Birkenstock wearing, Jerry listening hippie.
Image source: mmmmmarty, 60 Minutes
#22
Matt Berry. He’s wacky, brash, loud and obnoxious on screen. In most interviews I’ve seen him in, he’s very quiet and is serious when talking about his music especially. In group cast interviews, he always seems to be the quietest, mainly sitting back and letting the others handle the questions.
Image source: Thomisawesome, Amoeba
#23
When I was about 14, 1994. My parents and I went to MGM and some how my mother and I got lost and went through a staff only area we were desperate to find staff and help us get out. So all of a sudden a big group of people pushed by us. We were walking and looking at the crowd and then I saw this old man. I said mom omg! Did you see that man, he looks like Bob Hope. Bob Hope.. said” young lady, the reason I look like Bob Hope, is because I am Bob Hope” we were stunned, and then they walked by.
Image source: supermommy480, cavettbiter
#24
Eric Andre
My former venue was where he filmed his last netflix special. As wild and raunchy as his character and comedy his, once he was in business mode, he couldn’t have been more professional, open-minded, and kind. It was truly incredible to see how well he can snap in and out of character.
One very memorable moment was when we had our initial meeting deciding if it would be at our venue or not, during sound checking he was discussing run of show, etc, someone hands him a mic to sound check and he goes from discussing business logistics with me to looking into my soul and says “Who here likes bukkake” and i obviously laughed and was caught off guard. He called me bukakke for the rest of the week.
During down time between audiences and filming I got to be around him a lot and he could not have been more friendly, and enjoyable.
10/10 would hang with him again any time.
Image source: TheWhiteBobbyJindal, ContentTv
#25
Neil deGrasse Tyson is a pretty well established as a douchebag. Everyone I know that’s interacted with him in person hates his guts.
This is also the case and even more so for Bill Nye,.
Image source: LobsterPunk, CBS Sunday Morning
#26
Marky Mark was doing an interview at the height of his music career, leaning way back in his chair looking all gangsta, talking with his arms and hands, using what we used to call ebonics but I think has a different name now. The interview ends, he thinks the camera cuts but it’s still running, he drops the act, sits up straight, eyebrows go up, shakes hands and graciously goes into a thank you so much for having me spiel.
Image source: SnoBunny1982, Red Carpet News TV
#27
Lady Gaga has a quite reserved personality and likes solitude. Not something you’d expect to hear about the meat dress girl from 13 years ago.
Image source: coasterkyle18, Lady Gaga
#28
So I’m a housewife in Tx, don’t like rap music or keep up with it. My parents were on an elevator in San Antonio, when about 10 big guys in lots of gold jewelry and earrings and gold watches. So my dad wears a gold Pres Rolex. And this man kept staring and it made my dad nervous. As he got off, he told both parents, he loved their Rolex’s, and his name was Nellie, my dad said I like your …..gold. He said there was so much jewelry, he couldn’t think of to say. So my dad calls me and my husband, and says he was on an elevator with Nellie. I had no idea who Nellie was. I asked if she was nice. I loved her in Little House on the Prairie. My husband knew he was a rapper, my dad said oh good- now I don’t have to google him. My dad said he and his whole group were very nice.
Image source: supermommy480, Nelly
#29
Andy Samberg looks like the exact opposite of his roles during interviews, very professional.
Image source: VonSpuntz, Late Night with Seth Meyers
#30
Justin Bieber has a home in my bestie’s neighborhood. It’s on a lake with no public access point other than a little walking trail.
He comes to the marina in a golf cart, plays cards with the people in the seasonal trailer park, and even celebrated my bestie’s next-door neighbours 50th anniversary with them.
I’ve only seen Hailey a couple of times, and she was super quiet, walking a dog, buying a coffee at this little bakery shop near the quarry.
Image source: mollymuppet78, Justin Bieber
