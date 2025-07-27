I Paint Cats As Fluffy Philosophers Sharing Their Healing Messages

Over a year ago, these peculiar fluffy cats began appearing in my paintings. As I delved deeper, it began to feel as if an entire world of beautiful cats were just waiting for me to open the door so they could come tiptoeing onto the page. Each of these magical creatures has a quirky name, a distinct personality, and healing, inspirational messages.
I gathered all of these cat drawings together in my Spirit Cats Inspirational Card Deck.
These fluffy philosophers will inspire you to pause and reflect on ideas such as unconditional love, solitude, vision, trust, soul-mates, and even cuddles and mischief. The deck of cards can spark unique insights, help you hear the true callings of your heart, and brighten your day.
More info: spiritcatsdeck.com
Trust & Vision
Nurture & Bliss
Micheif & Catalyst
Guardian and Imagination
Warrior & Freedom
Curiosity & Paradox
Threshold & Solitude
Cuddles & Intuition
Mystery & Adventure
