I Paint Cats As Fluffy Philosophers Sharing Their Healing Messages

by

Over a year ago, these peculiar fluffy cats began appearing in my paintings. As I delved deeper, it began to feel as if an entire world of beautiful cats were just waiting for me to open the door so they could come tiptoeing onto the page. Each of these magical creatures has a quirky name, a distinct personality, and healing, inspirational messages.

I gathered all of these cat drawings together in my Spirit Cats Inspirational Card Deck.

These fluffy philosophers will inspire you to pause and reflect on ideas such as unconditional love, solitude, vision, trust, soul-mates, and even cuddles and mischief. The deck of cards can spark unique insights, help you hear the true callings of your heart, and brighten your day.

More info: spiritcatsdeck.com

Trust & Vision

Nurture & Bliss

Micheif & Catalyst

Guardian and Imagination

Warrior & Freedom

Curiosity & Paradox

Threshold & Solitude

Cuddles & Intuition

Mystery & Adventure

Patrick Penrose
