“It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too”: 60 Of The Worst Break Rooms Ever

In the same way that a house can reveal a lot of details about its owners, the workplace can give us a good understanding of its employees. One of the clearest indicators? The break room. This space is meant to help people recharge their batteries and maybe even build camaraderie, but not every business gets it right. In fact, some get it very, very wrong. From rusty vending machines stocked with expired snacks to sad folding chairs that look so uncomfortable, here’s a roundup of the worst offenders. They can say anything they want about their company’s culture, but the grim reality isn’t fooling anyone.

#1 The Break Room At Work

Image source: nouareallallleft

#2 I Got Transferred To A New Location At Work. This Is My New Break “Room”

Image source: cornernope

#3 W Break Room

Image source: Dapper_Kangaroo463

#4 I Work At A Multi Million Dollar Corporation And This Is Our Break Room Table

Image source: bmkaplan87

#5 I Work At A Mall. This Is Our Break Room In The Basement Of The Mall

Image source: anwylchang

#6 We Still Posting Break Rooms?

Image source: halfanimateabortion

#7 The “Break Room” At My Work

Image source: Zeera1

#8 “Break Room”

Image source: Ninja2ZERO

#9 The Office Break Room

Image source: Ebonrook

#10 Break Room. A Table And 2 Chairs You Can Sit On. Except When The Room Is Filled With Buns

Image source: LapisHusky

#11 Are We Still Posting “Break Rooms”?

Image source: Zeadla

#12 Show Me Your Breakroom

Image source: DrunkInTrain

#13 It Is Really Small 2 People Can Sit Side By Side. It’s Always Full Of People’s Stuff, So I Don’t Sit In There On Break

Image source: TacoWeenie

#14 Break Room

Image source: Charming_Opening_905

#15 Breakroom

Image source: MikeSierra1775

#16 Walgreens Break Room

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Update With Pic Of Break Room….. Yea I Don’t Know How Long I’m Staying Here. LOL

Image source: Brilliant-Bed-6229

#18 Hotel Maid’s Break-Room

Image source: DarkSideOfTheWall_

#19 Break Room Before Remodel

Image source: ForumsDwelling

#20 The Window-Less ‘Quiet Room’ In My Workplace

Image source: nimzoid

#21 Go Backs And Go Backs And Go Backs. They’ve Been In The Break Room For Over A Week

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Turned The Light On In The Break Room…. I Hate That Thing

Image source: smb1985

#23 The Break Room

Image source: dycryptionist

#24 Break Room

Image source: Electrickman

#25 Who Needs A Breakroom?

Image source: iNOTgoodATcomp

#26 Chilling Break Room

Image source: Dr_nut_waffle

#27 Entire Break Room For A Place That Has 100+ People Working Everyday

Just started this job end of March. I work in a restaurant as a chef and I counted how many people work in back of house and front of house for a busy day, and it is 121 people. To be fair, the shifts range from 5am to 3am, but still, these 3 chairs are pitiful, they are always taken, have no back support, and when you sit on them you can’t fit your legs under the table. Not to mention the tiny table space. It is encouraged to not take a break at all for a 8 to 10 hour shift and if you do, these seats are always taken so you are forced to sit on the concrete outside near the garbage bins ( we have to park far away up the road so that the shared parking lot is avaliable for customers, so sitting in our car is not an option) behind these chairs is a hallway with a bunch more cubbies to put your bag, water bottle, ect. But no room other than to walk. Crazy to me that a high end restaurant has 3 uncomfortable seats in their tiny “break room”

I crossed out the whiteboard so you can’t see any private info.

Image source: StrictHorse3096

#28 There Is A Particle Accelerator In My Break Room

Image source: pcflet01

#29 A Lot Of People Posting Photos Of Their Break Rooms. Here’s Ours

Image source: BenjaminDaaly21

#30 Breaktime!

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Our Break Room

Image source: Peteyistick

#32 Empty Breakroom

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Abandoned Breakroom At My Workplace

Image source: Dazzling_Cow2579

#34 A Simple Empty Break Room

Image source: peachypark

#35 Our Break Room At Work (Community Mental Health Agency- Satellite Office)

Image source: the_toast_exemption

#36 Break Room At Work

Image source: lowkey_stoneyboy

#37 Right Justified Break Room

Image source: Educational_Ad_8916

#38 Break Room Purgatory, Between Realities

Image source: SquallaBeanz

#39 No Table

Image source: Popular_Key3266

#40 I Found The Forever Alone Chair In My Workplace’s Break Room

Image source: shadowslayer978

#41 Some Photos That I Snuck Of The Break Room In The Amazon Building I Work At. It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too

Image source: simpingforMinYoongi

#42 Makeshift Breakroom In Receiving While They Remodel

Image source: HopelessImanity

#43 Break Room

Image source: kiwimelon00

#44 Any Other Walmarts Doing Some Dumb **p In Their Break Rooms

Image source: katocalypse

#45 Surprisingly It’s Clean Today Because Usually It’s A Mess With Old Crew’s Break Food Everywhere

Image source: scoopyBrinoopy

#46 My Office Break Room Is Styled Like The Inside Of An Airplane For Some Reason

Image source: yahguyconnor

#47 When There’s A Party In The Break Room At Work And You Work 3rd Shift

Image source: HerpieMcDerpie

#48 I Work Theatrical Shows & Concerts…

Right now I’m working a run of Hamilton & on my break the other day, I was looking around our crew room wondering what will happen when we run out of room in there for shows to put their tags. I’m hoping tags start to flow out into the main hallways.

Image source: HanginWithLucretia

#49 The Breakrooms

Image source: Sushimono

#50 Hospital Breakroom

Image source: dionysios_platonist

#51 The Breakroom

Image source: _theimplications

#52 Break Room In A SC Hospital

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Break Room

Anyone else’s break room look like this? No one cleans up their mess.

Image source: reddit.com

#54 This Is My Current Hd Break Room. If You’re Thirsty Good Luck. If Your Hungry, Too Bad

Image source: toebug47

#55 Creepiest Breakroom Ever

Image source: TheKnightWhoSays_Nii

#56 2023 Breakroom Refresh

Image source: Jessmayart

#57 Break Room At An Abandoned Beet Factory

Image source: DangerDeShazer

#58 I Can Still Hear The Quiet Buzz Of The Light

Image source: FloopyBeluga

#59 A Simple Breakroom. Too Simple

Image source: Huge_Virus_8148

#60 Break Room

Image source: slatsandflaps

