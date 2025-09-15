“It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too”: 60 Of The Worst Break Rooms Ever

In the same way that a house can reveal a lot of details about its owners, the workplace can give us a good understanding of its employees. One of the clearest indicators? The break room. This space is meant to help people recharge their batteries and maybe even build camaraderie, but not every business gets it right. In fact, some get it very, very wrong. From rusty vending machines stocked with expired snacks to sad folding chairs that look so uncomfortable, here’s a roundup of the worst offenders. They can say anything they want about their company’s culture, but the grim reality isn’t fooling anyone.
#1 The Break Room At Work
Image source: nouareallallleft
#2 I Got Transferred To A New Location At Work. This Is My New Break “Room”
Image source: cornernope
#3 W Break Room
Image source: Dapper_Kangaroo463
#4 I Work At A Multi Million Dollar Corporation And This Is Our Break Room Table
Image source: bmkaplan87
#5 I Work At A Mall. This Is Our Break Room In The Basement Of The Mall
Image source: anwylchang
#6 We Still Posting Break Rooms?
Image source: halfanimateabortion
#7 The “Break Room” At My Work
Image source: Zeera1
#8 “Break Room”
Image source: Ninja2ZERO
#9 The Office Break Room
Image source: Ebonrook
#10 Break Room. A Table And 2 Chairs You Can Sit On. Except When The Room Is Filled With Buns
Image source: LapisHusky
#11 Are We Still Posting “Break Rooms”?
Image source: Zeadla
#12 Show Me Your Breakroom
Image source: DrunkInTrain
#13 It Is Really Small 2 People Can Sit Side By Side. It’s Always Full Of People’s Stuff, So I Don’t Sit In There On Break
Image source: TacoWeenie
#14 Break Room
Image source: Charming_Opening_905
#15 Breakroom
Image source: MikeSierra1775
#16 Walgreens Break Room
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Update With Pic Of Break Room….. Yea I Don’t Know How Long I’m Staying Here. LOL
Image source: Brilliant-Bed-6229
#18 Hotel Maid’s Break-Room
Image source: DarkSideOfTheWall_
#19 Break Room Before Remodel
Image source: ForumsDwelling
#20 The Window-Less ‘Quiet Room’ In My Workplace
Image source: nimzoid
#21 Go Backs And Go Backs And Go Backs. They’ve Been In The Break Room For Over A Week
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Turned The Light On In The Break Room…. I Hate That Thing
Image source: smb1985
#23 The Break Room
Image source: dycryptionist
#24 Break Room
Image source: Electrickman
#25 Who Needs A Breakroom?
Image source: iNOTgoodATcomp
#26 Chilling Break Room
Image source: Dr_nut_waffle
#27 Entire Break Room For A Place That Has 100+ People Working Everyday
Just started this job end of March. I work in a restaurant as a chef and I counted how many people work in back of house and front of house for a busy day, and it is 121 people. To be fair, the shifts range from 5am to 3am, but still, these 3 chairs are pitiful, they are always taken, have no back support, and when you sit on them you can’t fit your legs under the table. Not to mention the tiny table space. It is encouraged to not take a break at all for a 8 to 10 hour shift and if you do, these seats are always taken so you are forced to sit on the concrete outside near the garbage bins ( we have to park far away up the road so that the shared parking lot is avaliable for customers, so sitting in our car is not an option) behind these chairs is a hallway with a bunch more cubbies to put your bag, water bottle, ect. But no room other than to walk. Crazy to me that a high end restaurant has 3 uncomfortable seats in their tiny “break room”
I crossed out the whiteboard so you can’t see any private info.
Image source: StrictHorse3096
#28 There Is A Particle Accelerator In My Break Room
Image source: pcflet01
#29 A Lot Of People Posting Photos Of Their Break Rooms. Here’s Ours
Image source: BenjaminDaaly21
#30 Breaktime!
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Our Break Room
Image source: Peteyistick
#32 Empty Breakroom
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Abandoned Breakroom At My Workplace
Image source: Dazzling_Cow2579
#34 A Simple Empty Break Room
Image source: peachypark
#35 Our Break Room At Work (Community Mental Health Agency- Satellite Office)
Image source: the_toast_exemption
#36 Break Room At Work
Image source: lowkey_stoneyboy
#37 Right Justified Break Room
Image source: Educational_Ad_8916
#38 Break Room Purgatory, Between Realities
Image source: SquallaBeanz
#39 No Table
Image source: Popular_Key3266
#40 I Found The Forever Alone Chair In My Workplace’s Break Room
Image source: shadowslayer978
#41 Some Photos That I Snuck Of The Break Room In The Amazon Building I Work At. It Looks Like A Prison And Feels Like One Too
Image source: simpingforMinYoongi
#42 Makeshift Breakroom In Receiving While They Remodel
Image source: HopelessImanity
#43 Break Room
Image source: kiwimelon00
#44 Any Other Walmarts Doing Some Dumb **p In Their Break Rooms
Image source: katocalypse
#45 Surprisingly It’s Clean Today Because Usually It’s A Mess With Old Crew’s Break Food Everywhere
Image source: scoopyBrinoopy
#46 My Office Break Room Is Styled Like The Inside Of An Airplane For Some Reason
Image source: yahguyconnor
#47 When There’s A Party In The Break Room At Work And You Work 3rd Shift
Image source: HerpieMcDerpie
#48 I Work Theatrical Shows & Concerts…
Right now I’m working a run of Hamilton & on my break the other day, I was looking around our crew room wondering what will happen when we run out of room in there for shows to put their tags. I’m hoping tags start to flow out into the main hallways.
Image source: HanginWithLucretia
#49 The Breakrooms
Image source: Sushimono
#50 Hospital Breakroom
Image source: dionysios_platonist
#51 The Breakroom
Image source: _theimplications
#52 Break Room In A SC Hospital
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Break Room
Anyone else’s break room look like this? No one cleans up their mess.
Image source: reddit.com
#54 This Is My Current Hd Break Room. If You’re Thirsty Good Luck. If Your Hungry, Too Bad
Image source: toebug47
#55 Creepiest Breakroom Ever
Image source: TheKnightWhoSays_Nii
#56 2023 Breakroom Refresh
Image source: Jessmayart
#57 Break Room At An Abandoned Beet Factory
Image source: DangerDeShazer
#58 I Can Still Hear The Quiet Buzz Of The Light
Image source: FloopyBeluga
#59 A Simple Breakroom. Too Simple
Image source: Huge_Virus_8148
#60 Break Room
Image source: slatsandflaps
