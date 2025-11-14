I’ve Photographed My Daughter On The Same Tree Swing For 3 Years, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

A little over three years ago, my husband and I packed up our house and decided to leave suburbia for a simpler life in the country. When we were house hunting, we found a house in the woods complete with tree swing hanging from a giant tree in the back yard. I knew I was home, and soon my favorite photography series was born.
“Stories From Our Tree Swing” started when my daughter was almost three years old and has been ongoing since we moved out here. Even after three years, it’s still my youngest daughter’s favorite place in our yard. It has been wonderful watching the seasons change and watching her grow in the spot. And it has been a fun challenge to document her playtime through different lenses and from different perspectives. I hope you enjoy this timeless and innocent view of childhood through my lens.
I shoot with a Nikon d750, and a variety of prime and Lensbaby lenses.
These are 30 of my favorite images taken over the last three years. There are many more published on Instagram, and hundreds more I’ve never shared. For the full series, please visit #storiesfromourtreeswing via my Instagram. Enjoy!
More info: Instagram
