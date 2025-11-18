Woman Forced Out Of Her Airplane Seat After Couple Follows New “Hack,” Calls It Out Online

While TikTok flight hacks entice flyers with promises of a cheaper, more comfortable, or stress-free experience, not all of them work. However, people’s desire to hack the system or get the deal of a lifetime often outweighs the risks associated with these tips, like getting stranded, paying extra, or inconveniencing staff and fellow travelers.
Recently, NYC home baker Shreya made a video on TikTok about how she fell victim to an airplane seating hack. The couple she was neighboring tried to score extra room on their flight, making her time in the air miserable. Such experience turned her against these traveling tips and tricks for good, prompting her to make a video encouraging others to do the same.
To learn more about misleading travel hacks, we reached out to travel blog experts Nick Harvey from Northern Wanderers and Guillaume and Hammer from afuncouple.com. Keep reading to find their insights below!
While there are many airplane hacks online, not all of them can be trusted
Image credits: westend61 / envatoelements
One of them is this airplane seating hack that supposedly provides a full row of seats for couples and families
Image credits: nycshreya
Image credits: nycshreya
Unfortunately, this woman has fallen victim to it and shared her experience online
Image credits: nycshreya
So I was a victim to an airplane hack like that a couple weeks ago. I was flying from SF to New York, and I had received a middle seat. And when I got to my seat, there was a couple that was sitting… The man was sitting in my seat, and the woman was sitting in the aisle seat. And the woman was like, “Hey, we’re together. We’re a couple. Would you mind taking the window seat?”
Image credits: nycshreya
And for me, I actually get up a lot on airplanes. I have a very small bladder. And so, between a window seat and a middle seat, I would still prefer the middle seat because I only have to step over one person. I also get really claustrophobic when I sit in the window seat, so I actually never book window seats. So I was like, “Oh, well, would you mind if I took the aisle seat, and then you guys could sit in the window and the middle seat?” And she just looks at me and goes, and this exactly how she said it, she was like, “Well, I’m gonna sit in the seat that I paid for.”
Image credits: nycshreya
And I was just like, “girl, I’m doing you the favor. You and your man didn’t book seats next to each other, and I’m switching my seats so that y’all could sit next to each other.” And so then I explain to her, “Well, I would prefer the middle seat then, because I get up a lot and I don’t wanna get up over two people versus just one person.” And she’s like, “We’ll get up every time you need to go to the bathroom.” And at this point, there’s a line forming behind me. People are starting to watch and get kind of angsty. And I was just like, you know what, whatever, I’ll take the window seat, fine.
Image credits: nycshreya
And lo and behold, guess what, I got up three times during that flight and they didn’t get up any of those times. They just, moved their bodies to the side, which I guess is my karma for not giving up the seat immediately. But I was just flabbergasted that they were acting like they were doing me a favor and then got mad for not receiving that well. So I’m kind of anti these hacks. But, I mean, it would have been fine if they had been down to be flexible. But it’s also why me and my boyfriend will never be subjecting other people to this. And yeah, I’m very anti.
“Many TikTok travel hacks, such as ‘skiplagging’ or using ‘hidden city’ layovers, can pose significant risks despite their potential to save money”
Image credits: Natã Romualdo / pexels (not the actual photo)
The airplane life hack Shreya was referring to in her video is one of the internet’s most famous travel tips that supposedly helps couples or families have a full row of seats to themselves. Essentially, all they have to do is book an aisle and window seat, leaving the middle seat empty. The logistics behind it are that a solo traveler is less likely to want to sit in between two people if there are other options available.
However, Shreya’s experience shows that such a life hack doesn’t always work. If the flight is full, which nowadays seems to be the norm, this travel tip won’t be successful. Unless the person is choosing an unpopular route in the off-season, chances of succeeding are pretty low due to busy planes.
While such a hack fail doesn’t have major consequences except for perhaps inconveniencing fellow flyers, others can pose quite a risk. “Many TikTok travel hacks, such as “skiplagging” or using “hidden city” layovers, can pose significant risks despite their potential to save money,” says travel blog expert Nick Harvey from Northern Wanderers to Bored Panda.
“Skiplagging involves booking a flight with a layover in your actual destination city rather than booking a direct flight. While this can sometimes reduce costs, it can also violate airline agreements and disrupt their pricing strategies.
Airlines may penalize passengers who frequently use this tactic by revoking their accumulated miles and loyalty points or even banning them from future flights. Additionally, I feel some hacks, like transferring medications to smaller containers for space-saving, can lead to issues if they violate airline policies or regulations,” Harvey explains.
Travel bloggers at afuncouple.com Guillaume and Hammer say that it might be better to avoid hacks altogether. “The latest hack we saw online was to stuff many belongings in a pillowcase to avoid the weight limit for carry-on luggage. While there is certainly a chance that this would work, it’s absolutely not guaranteed, and you should be prepared to pay extra if you get caught… So better pack wisely.”
“Test the hack in a low-risk scenario before relying on it for important travel plans”
Image credits: kenishirotie / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Harvey has found that several popular online travel hacks don’t hold up under scrutiny. “For instance, the belief that booking flights on specific days or times guarantees the best deals is not supported by evidence, as airfare prices fluctuate due to various factors.
Similarly, the idea that using private browsing modes to search for flights can lead to cheaper fares has not been substantiated. Another example is the so-called “ankle-seatbelt hack,” which has been debunked as hazardous by experts, emphasizing the importance of adhering to standard safety procedures.”
Guillaume and Hammer also warn people not to believe the hacks that lure people with free upgrades, lunch, or access to lounges. “Most of the time, those free upgrades or free lounge accesses come from credit cards. Those credit cards also charge a yearly fee or a high spending amount is required to unlock some benefits. So, those hacks are not necessarily applicable to everyone.”
Trusting online travel tips blindly, like putting your seat belt on your ankles, can indeed put travelers in danger. Therefore, Harvey recommends verifying if the hack comes from a credible source or an expert in the field. “Be wary of hacks that lack supporting evidence or expert endorsements,” Harvey warns.
It’s also a good idea to assess the potential consequences of hacking the system, like violating airline policies or legal regulations. “Consider whether the potential savings outweigh these risks,” Harvey adds. “Review the specific airline’s policies and terms of service to ensure compliance. This is particularly important for hacks involving ticketing strategies or luggage modifications.”
Lastly, he advises seeking guidance from experienced travel experts who share their insights. “This can provide a more balanced perspective on the viability of a hack. If possible, test the hack in a low-risk scenario before relying on it for important travel plans.”
Guillaume and Hammer conclude by saying, “Generally, use common sense. If you see something online that’s a bit far-fetched or too cheeky, then better avoid it. The more you travel, the more you will develop your “own” travel hacks based on your own experience. Small tweaks here and there will make traveling cheaper or easier.”
Commenters were confused as to why the couple just couldn’t book seats next to each other
Some even shared similar stories
Follow Us