“That Wasn’t My Best Friend, It Was The Devil”: 30 Hilarious Pets Being Sweet, Then Evil

None of us look our best 100% of the time. No matter how much you love your partner, you might be shocked to see their bedhead some mornings. And catching a glimpse of yourself in the gym mirror after an intense workout can be jarring. But apparently, even our pets can go from looking precious one moment to terrifying the next.

Pet parents on TikTok have recently been sharing adorable pictures of their little ones next to pics of them looking “like the devil,” so we’ve gathered some of the funniest examples down below. Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you think have Jekyll and Hyde level transformations!

#1

Image source: roomh3ad

#2

Image source: ellenchiladaa

#3

Image source: sha.la16

#4

Image source: cndyl

#5

Image source: ayrithraith

#6

Image source: jinxed_

#7

Image source: murraysmint

#8

Image source: haileypannn

#9

Image source: taylormccomseyy

#10

Image source: haboubypancho

#11

Image source: abs.martinez

#12

Image source: kattea51

#13

Image source: g1rl.1nterupted

#14

Image source: pinkpollux

#15

Image source: joanaantonio__

#16

Image source: afranurrrrr

#17

Image source: megavegas3

#18

Image source: kelley.heyer

#19

Image source: anzoing

#20

Image source: remythehairlesscat

#21

Image source: gamja.the.potato

#22

Image source: thedarklordcat

#23

Image source: iiluveyou

#24

Image source: maddyszn_

#25

Image source: sushi.and.adelaide

#26

Image source: mugumeow

#27

Image source: fatfatpankocat

#28

Image source: jeoyyh

#29

Image source: onlyymarcel

#30

Image source: kimberleybulmerjobe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
