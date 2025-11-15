Woman Shares What Workplace Perks Millennials Would Give Up In Exchange For These 8 Benefits

For some people, having a job that they love or a successful career is one of their goals in life. And of course, hard work and years of experience mean getting high pay and maybe some additional perks to keep that motivation. But no matter how right that sounds, it’s not always the case that those who put in a lot of effort in their workplace get the corresponding salary.
TikTok user @millennialmoneywitch decided to share what she decided to reply to a reporter who asked her “what perks millennials want in the workplace.” In the video, which now has more than 900k views, the woman stated that what workers want is not perks but “better pay and benefits.”
Having your dream job or a successful career means putting in a lot of hours of hard work and learning
Jessie DaSilva is an intuitive mindset coach helping people to find, understand and follow their passions by turning them into a business or successful career path. In her blog, the woman revealed that she herself was one of those people who were taught that “hating your job is normal.”
This TikToker decided to share what she replied to a reporter who asked her what perks millennials want from their workplace
The woman was quite honest and explained that “free avocado toast and nap pods” won’t help as people need actual benefits
In her video, DaSilva was quite upset with the question she got and even admitted that “there’s no way they’re going to pick me for this story.” When looking for a job, one of the main factors is the pay that the person gets for their job. And now it has become quite popular to lure in people with many comfortable benefits such as snacks, drinks, game and break rooms, etc. But what was forgotten over time is that these are only additional perks, not something a person actually thinks of when they look for a job.
Having this in mind, DaSilva elaborately explained what millennials really want from a workplace and what other problem this situation reveals. What “millennials” or people from the ages of 25 to 40 want is a high salary, considerable benefits, vacation time, and opportunities to acquire additional skills and expertise within the company.
She “ranted” to this reporter about the struggles that millennials go through to get a well-paid job with good benefits
The problem that the woman addressed was that looking at the age of millennials, it can be seen that they are no longer inexperienced or uneducated people who are only looking for their career path. These are people who have a degree and enough experience to find a well-paying job that can provide them with multiple benefits and securities, allowing them to have time that could be spent with their families.
The coach also mentioned that because of the pandemic, people have become more understanding and pickier when it comes to jobs as they no longer want to work for low pay or have to take another unpaid internship. So what they want from their future employers is not a free cup of coffee or an avocado toast, but a higher than minimum wage with an opportunity to get a raise, healthcare benefits, and four-week vacation time as well as paid parental leave.
At the end of her rant, she does provide the reporter with things that help to attract new talent
A lot of people online agreed that there needs to be a change so that both employers and employees could benefit from each other. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
People online also shared their opinions and experiences as well as a hard truth on how employees are treated
