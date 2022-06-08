It Sounds as Though Neve Campbell Won’t be in Scream 6

If there’s no Sydney Prescott, is there still a need for another Scream movie? She’s kind of been one of the main points of this movie over the years after all and letting her head off into the sunset as the final girl feels like it might be acceptable, but to a lot of fans, it feels like it would be a giant cheat. Then again, there’s almost a feeling that things won’t ever end so long as there is at least one of the original actors from the franchise that’s alive and kicking. At the moment it sounds as though Neve Campbell won’t be coming back to the franchise due to a pay dispute, which feels like a poor reason not to return, but there’s always the thought that this is what’s been revealed to the press when the real story could be something that no one is supposed to know yet. I know, conspiracy theories are kind of an attractive way to keep the intrigue moving forward, but at this time it feels more likely that something is happening within the Scream camp that will lead to a lot of speculation on the way to the 6th movie.
But given that Dewey died in the last movie, and Gale is the only original left, it feels as though Scream has become a franchise that’s ready to go out with a seriously impressive final showing or keep moving forward with new actors that likely aren’t bound to get the same investment that the original cast had. Anyone trying to dispute this is bound to come up with facts and data that will back them up, but the instinctual feeling that was still possible to feel in the 90s is still going strong today and instinct says that Scream’s fans aren’t nearly as into the movies as they used to be. Some will no doubt dispute this since they don’t want the feeling to end and they don’t want to give up on their favorite franchise, but the fact is that it takes more to get into the movies at this time than it used to, especially since the movies have changed with the times.
This is usually a good thing, but as it’s been seen, when something goes woke it’s still going to attract a crowd, but the feel is going to be a lot different. Scream started as a great movie and a worthy franchise since it kept with the times and it was a raw and unfettered Wes Craven project that would end up spawning a massive number of copycats that came after. Plus, it was looked at in shock since it took a big star like Drew Barrymore and used her as a prop for the opening of the movie, while her spot on the cover made a lot of people feel that she was going to have a bigger role. It also ended up making a few actors who were largely unknown at that time, such as Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard, into icons that would last for years to come. Hell, people are still wanting to see Stu return, which would be tough since he had a TV dropped on his head after losing a great deal of blood in the first movie.
The fact that Billy Loomis returned is interesting, but since his daughter turned out to be the protagonist of the movie it’s not tough to think that his presence made sense, and it wrapped things up in an intriguing way that might lead to another story if things are allowed to play out in a manner that makes it feel natural and not as forced as things have been since around the third movie. But without Sydney, it does feel that this story is bound to lose its main point since she’s been a part of the action for so long that keeping her out would be a serious mistake. If this pay dispute is real though, it’s fair to think that the writers will come up with a way to make sure that Sydney is at least mentioned. Creating a Scream movie without any mention of her at all feels like a bad idea that just wouldn’t fly.
But again, it does have to be said that Scream might finally need to end at some point, since the franchise has gone on for longer than a lot of people thought it would, and has possibly lasted longer than it has a right to. The idea of people copying murders and putting their own spin on them is something that has a lot of appeal for a lot of people, but at some point, the story does need to reach a terminus, no matter how many different ways there are are are to spin it. Eventually, each new movie becomes just another horror flick showing people making stupid choices when they’re threatened by a pair of demented killers.