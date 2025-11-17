IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

by

With so many things nowadays involving the internet and all sorts of technology, it’s no surprise that people tend to use it more and more. The number of internet users alone reportedly grew by nearly 190 million in the 12 months leading to October, 2023.

While some individuals use it for work or to stay connected with people they love, some do it seeking entertainment; and there sure is plenty of that in the online world. One of the many examples of sources of that is the Facebook group ‘IT Humor and Memes’, providing amusing IT-based content for nearly half a decade now. You can browse some of their memes on the list below, so wait no longer and scroll down to enjoy a good giggle.

On the list below you will also find more information on the ‘IT Humor and Memes’ group, provided to Bored Panda by its founder, Trevor Paquette, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

#1 He Even Deposited $20 Into Her Bank Account After Sniffing The Password And Seeing It Was Negative

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Kris HC Reels, fesshole

#2 Im Sure An Oldie . But

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: William Visel

#3 Fox

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Erfan Sadik

#4

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Phillip Dowda

#5 Me_irl

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: pinkhigh777

#6

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Asif Nawab

#7

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Greg Ledford, ItsRobbAllen

#8 Has This Been Shared Before? I Feel This Is How The Users Interpret It

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Jared Waldron

#9

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Terje Grønning

#10 It Just Wouldn’t Let Go

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Fbhtechinfo

#11 Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Lan

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Dennis Mayer

#12

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Maggie Skolos

#13

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Osei-Tutu Bright

#14 Remember

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Chris Antonini

#15

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Trevor Paquette

#16 At Microsoft

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Maddy Zeer

#17 Workflow

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Junaid Khan

#18

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Trevor Paquette

#19

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Ginger Christian

#20

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Jason Navarro Tipawan

#21 Fan

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Tiffany Smith

#22 Mum’s Phone

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Jackson Davis

#23 Came Across This Happy Snap From The Past

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Brian Perry

#24

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Paul Seddon

#25 An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer In 1958

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: History Cool Kids

#26

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Ron Williams

#27

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Anthony Ellis, NateMJensen

#28 Irl Corporate Or Home Win10 Desktop

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: nixCraft

#29

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Programming Facts

#30

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Zen

#31 Tempted To Fill Out This Flow Chart Pillow In My Hotel Room

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Scott Weires

#32 Solid Evidence

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Gossip For Life

#33 Edge Is The Only Browser I Use, Even In The Phone

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Vinayaka Shastri

#34

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Johnny Prine

#35

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Vishal Malvi, VishalMalvi_

#36 Kids Today

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Michael Medina

#37 Cheat Code 101

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: An Dy

#38 Train

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Viesturs Sirmtētiņš

#39 School

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Scheidj Villados

#40 Ssd vs. Hdd

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Mark Robinson

#41

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Nastee Savage

#42

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Nastee Savage

#43

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Jonny Kylli

#44 Bios

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Harelled Bryant Vicente

#45 So Yesterday I Was At Our Local Town Police Station (Germany) To Give Them Some Video Clips From My Tesla

Of course they are not allowed to put any USB drives in their computers. So far so good. What they do instead is use an old computer – which is normally used for breathalyzer – still running Windows XP. So he put my flash drive in and burnt all the files on a CD-R using a external drive. Because yeah, bad files don’t make it on CD.

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Dennis Balzer

#46

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Jess Brown

#47 Oldie But Goodie

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Nick Roy

#48 It Solutions

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Valso Dar

#49

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Johnrey Alperez

#50 100mbps Wife

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Azhar Ali

#51 The Forbidden Pillows

IT Professionals Share What They Have To Deal With Every Day In These 50 Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Patrick Kirkland

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Ad Shows The Reality Of Lactating Breasts And It’s Set To Air During The Golden Globes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Employees Who Went The Extra Mile Just To Be Taken Advantage Of
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Meet The Cast of Blue Bloods Season 10
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2019
I “Peeled” The Layers Of The Visible World To See What Lies Beneath The Surface Of Boston
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Parents Get Raw And Honest About What They Regret About Having Kids
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Funny Times The UK Was Caught Just Being The UK, As Shared In This Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.