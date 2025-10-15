“Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It”: 76 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real

You have to see it to believe it, they say. But can we really trust our eyes?
The answer is not quite. It was found that our eyes can trick our brains into believing things that aren’t there and vice versa. This makes us fall for optical illusions, too—images that fool our brain into seeing something differently from reality. They definitely mess with your head, but that’s the whole fun of it.
For your entertainment, our Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of unedited visual illusions that might break your brain if you’re not too careful. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
#1 In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character
Image source: drewsoulman
#2 I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife
Image source: stoomhap
#3 This Photo From Inside A Tent Looks Like Photoshop
Image source: Ingelo8Jean
#4 That Bird Looks Like It’s Made Of Chrome
Image source: hopperjack91
#5 Veterans Cemetery
Image source: ltearth
#6 A Wave Of Clouds Rolls In North Central Minnesota
Image source: doggodad2013
#7 This Dog Had His Own Peep Hole
Image source: ermingtrout
#8 Car Being Engulfed By The Road
Image source: TheShadowDemon247
#9 Disappearing Trailer
Other than slightly brightening the image given the dark when we took it, it is not edited. The perspective was just as confusing in person.
Image source: powerbookguy
#10 Photo Taken At The Exact Moment The Scene Changed
Image source: spicerackk
#11 A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India
Image source: ssigea
#12 The City Of Giants
Image source: haskap1017
#13 Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building
Image source: Raxxla
#14 Two Giants?
Image source: M3COPT3R4
#15 A Stump
Image source: yosha
#16 Gigantic Wolf
Image source: KyomiiKitsune
#17 An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning
Image source: maggipedia
#18 This Ain’t No Photoshop, It’s Just Paint
Image source: xxUTKARSHxx
#19 Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today
Image source: HopefulSwine2
#20 Somewhere In Russia
Image source: reddit.com
#21 This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head
Image source: Im_DIzE
#22 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Grasshopper On My Windshield, But It Looks Like It’s Giant And Destroying The Town
Image source: AhoffNYC
#23 This Dog Has A Side Quest For You
Image source: Imgur
#24 Sky Looked Like A River
Image source: Green_Substance5732
#25 My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy
Image source: racecarjohnny2825
#26 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They’re Floating In The Sky
Image source: JoshSp25
#27 Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore
Actual photo shows a boy posing atop a layer of ice on a stream. The underside of the ice looks like a full-size grayscale landscape.
Image source: Litcandle1
#28 My Dog Laying Down With His Head On The Curb. Looks Like He’s Been Decapitated
Image source: nathanddfd1234
#29 Grandma’s Hair Is On Fire
Image source: Quantization
#30 Floating Woman
Image source: csprosper8
#31 Spotted This Optical Illusion On Holiday In Italy
Image source: Few-Cod5303
#32 This Is 1 Picture. The Netherlands
Image source: VettigeSwa
#33 From The Right Angle, The John Hancock Building In Boston Looks 2D And It Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It
Image source: pinheadcamera
#34 Caught A Fish And The Photo Makes It Look Transparent
Image source: Siesta_time
#35 Big Seagull
Image source: jhn96
#36 Rug Depth Perception
Took a photo of my new kitchen rug that had been delivered, but the rug is sitting on the taller box it came in. Didn’t realize until I sent it to my sister that it looked like an AI rendering (and also 5x the size).
Image source: bbd4589
#37 Just A Rock
Image source: Aquiloo
#38 Clouds Over Swansea, Wales This Morning
Image source: reddit.com
#39 The Shadows Aren’t Rendering Properly
Image source: reddit.com
#40 My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture
Image source: The_Spaz1313
#41 Someone Was Pressing On The Screen Too Hard
Image source: mrblahblahblah
#42 Linear Edge Of Cloud Formation
Image source: 9999monkeys
#43 This Thin Streak Of Snow Across Ohio
Image source: Elementalillness
#44 Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony
Image source: MysticMind89
#45 This Freeze-Frame Trapped My Dog In A Bubble
Image source: jhartman207
#46 The Dog Looks Like He Was Photoshopped
Image source: Gothar_Cold-Eyed
#47 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend
Image source: Ok_Leave6921
#48 This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture
Image source: v1ncent97
#49 Octopus – Cat
Image source: Pod_Potato
#50 This Picture Of My Brother And His Iguana Looks Like It Was Really Poorly Photoshopped
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Trailer With Side And Rear Doors Open
Image source: TruthFlavor
#52 My Sisters’ Dogs Look Photoshopped Into This Photo
Image source: kehulk
#53 Long Broom
Image source: a_sad_egg
#54 My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air
Image source: longnailboy
#55 Smallest Car Ever
Image source: EducationalLaugh6118
#56 Afternoon Flight
Image source: vinximo
#57 Giant At The Airport
Image source: Count_77
#58 Yes, They’re Real Horses, Yes, That’s A Roof
No editing involved, there is a hill behind the bungalow which when you take a picture from the correct angle lines up perfectly with the roof.
Image source: Aki2403
#59 The Apple’s Skin I Cut Looks Like From A Low-Poly Game
Image source: universe-atom
#60 Minecraft Shadow
Image source: racingtothevioid
#61 A Foggy Morning At The $200 Million Abandoned Town: Burj Al Baba, Turkey
Image source: comradekiev
#62 Took The Wrong Hall In A Mall
Image source: WarmBaths
#63 This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image
Image source: santtuteno
#64 Here’s A Gravity Defying Trash Can
Image source: harshBanjare
#65 POV: You’re Shanoa In The Monastery
Image source: babyyodaistrash
#66 Storm Damage In Iowa
Image source: panteegravee, imgur.com
#67 Carpet At My Work
Image source: LonelyBuddhaa
#68 Caught The Aurora 2 Weeks Ago And Saw A Weird X In The Sky
Image source: ShacloneMan91
#69 I Need A Backstory On This
Image source: Meanwhile in florida
#70 Was Walking To A Friend’s House One Night When I Realised It Wasn’t Night Yet
Image source: Grimsby545
#71 Found This (Not) Transparent Shirt On Vinted
Image source: merpboing
#72 Breaking News: Giant Pigeon Patiently Waits To Cross The Road
Image source: zoltrixxx
#73 Model Truck On Wall
Image source: deadheadshredbreh
#74 Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet
Image source: maiyess
#75 Get Blasted
The pianist is actually a bit always in the background, but it looks like the trumpeters are blowing his eardrums out.
Image source: SaijTheKiwi
#76 This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture
Image source: PizzusChrist
