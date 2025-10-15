“Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It”: 76 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real

You have to see it to believe it, they say. But can we really trust our eyes?

The answer is not quite. It was found that our eyes can trick our brains into believing things that aren’t there and vice versa. This makes us fall for optical illusions, too—images that fool our brain into seeing something differently from reality. They definitely mess with your head, but that’s the whole fun of it.

For your entertainment, our Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of unedited visual illusions that might break your brain if you’re not too careful. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1 In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character

#1 In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character

Image source: drewsoulman

#2 I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife

#2 I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife

Image source: stoomhap

#3 This Photo From Inside A Tent Looks Like Photoshop

#3 This Photo From Inside A Tent Looks Like Photoshop

Image source: Ingelo8Jean

#4 That Bird Looks Like It’s Made Of Chrome

#4 That Bird Looks Like It's Made Of Chrome

Image source: hopperjack91

#5 Veterans Cemetery

#5 Veterans Cemetery

Image source: ltearth

#6 A Wave Of Clouds Rolls In North Central Minnesota

#6 A Wave Of Clouds Rolls In North Central Minnesota

Image source: doggodad2013

#7 This Dog Had His Own Peep Hole

#7 This Dog Had His Own Peep Hole

Image source: ermingtrout

#8 Car Being Engulfed By The Road

#8 Car Being Engulfed By The Road

Image source: TheShadowDemon247

#9 Disappearing Trailer

Other than slightly brightening the image given the dark when we took it, it is not edited. The perspective was just as confusing in person.

#9 Disappearing Trailer

Image source: powerbookguy

#10 Photo Taken At The Exact Moment The Scene Changed

#10 Photo Taken At The Exact Moment The Scene Changed

Image source: spicerackk

#11 A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India

#11 A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India

Image source: ssigea

#12 The City Of Giants

#12 The City Of Giants

Image source: haskap1017

#13 Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building

#13 Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building

Image source: Raxxla

#14 Two Giants?

#14 Two Giants?

Image source: M3COPT3R4

#15 A Stump

#15 A Stump

Image source: yosha

#16 Gigantic Wolf

#16 Gigantic Wolf

Image source: KyomiiKitsune

#17 An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning

#17 An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning

Image source: maggipedia

#18 This Ain’t No Photoshop, It’s Just Paint

#18 This Ain't No Photoshop, It's Just Paint

Image source: xxUTKARSHxx

#19 Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today

#19 Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today

Image source: HopefulSwine2

#20 Somewhere In Russia

#20 Somewhere In Russia

Image source: reddit.com

#21 This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head

#21 This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head

Image source: Im_DIzE

#22 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Grasshopper On My Windshield, But It Looks Like It’s Giant And Destroying The Town

#22 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Grasshopper On My Windshield, But It Looks Like It's Giant And Destroying The Town

Image source:  AhoffNYC

#23 This Dog Has A Side Quest For You

#23 This Dog Has A Side Quest For You

Image source: Imgur

#24 Sky Looked Like A River

#24 Sky Looked Like A River

Image source: Green_Substance5732

#25 My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy

#25 My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy

Image source: racecarjohnny2825

#26 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They’re Floating In The Sky

#26 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky

Image source: JoshSp25

#27 Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore

Actual photo shows a boy posing atop a layer of ice on a stream. The underside of the ice looks like a full-size grayscale landscape.

#27 Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore

Image source: Litcandle1

#28 My Dog Laying Down With His Head On The Curb. Looks Like He’s Been Decapitated

#28 My Dog Laying Down With His Head On The Curb. Looks Like He's Been Decapitated

Image source: nathanddfd1234

#29 Grandma’s Hair Is On Fire

#29 Grandma's Hair Is On Fire

Image source: Quantization

#30 Floating Woman

#30 Floating Woman

Image source: csprosper8

#31 Spotted This Optical Illusion On Holiday In Italy

#31 Spotted This Optical Illusion On Holiday In Italy

Image source: Few-Cod5303

#32 This Is 1 Picture. The Netherlands

#32 This Is 1 Picture. The Netherlands

Image source: VettigeSwa

#33 From The Right Angle, The John Hancock Building In Boston Looks 2D And It Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It

#33 From The Right Angle, The John Hancock Building In Boston Looks 2D And It Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It

Image source: pinheadcamera

#34 Caught A Fish And The Photo Makes It Look Transparent

#34 Caught A Fish And The Photo Makes It Look Transparent

Image source: Siesta_time

#35 Big Seagull

#35 Big Seagull

Image source: jhn96

#36 Rug Depth Perception

Took a photo of my new kitchen rug that had been delivered, but the rug is sitting on the taller box it came in. Didn’t realize until I sent it to my sister that it looked like an AI rendering (and also 5x the size).

#36 Rug Depth Perception

Image source: bbd4589

#37 Just A Rock

#37 Just A Rock

Image source: Aquiloo

#38 Clouds Over Swansea, Wales This Morning

#38 Clouds Over Swansea, Wales This Morning

Image source: reddit.com

#39 The Shadows Aren’t Rendering Properly

#39 The Shadows Aren't Rendering Properly

Image source: reddit.com

#40 My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture

#40 My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture

Image source: The_Spaz1313

#41 Someone Was Pressing On The Screen Too Hard

#41 Someone Was Pressing On The Screen Too Hard

Image source: mrblahblahblah

#42 Linear Edge Of Cloud Formation

#42 Linear Edge Of Cloud Formation

Image source: 9999monkeys

#43 This Thin Streak Of Snow Across Ohio

#43 This Thin Streak Of Snow Across Ohio

Image source: Elementalillness

#44 Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony

#44 Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony

Image source: MysticMind89

#45 This Freeze-Frame Trapped My Dog In A Bubble

#45 This Freeze-Frame Trapped My Dog In A Bubble

Image source: jhartman207

#46 The Dog Looks Like He Was Photoshopped

#46 The Dog Looks Like He Was Photoshopped

Image source: Gothar_Cold-Eyed

#47 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

#47 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

Image source: Ok_Leave6921

#48 This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture

#48 This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture

Image source: v1ncent97

#49 Octopus – Cat

#49 Octopus – Cat

Image source: Pod_Potato

#50 This Picture Of My Brother And His Iguana Looks Like It Was Really Poorly Photoshopped

#50 This Picture Of My Brother And His Iguana Looks Like It Was Really Poorly Photoshopped

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Trailer With Side And Rear Doors Open

#51 Trailer With Side And Rear Doors Open

Image source: TruthFlavor

#52 My Sisters’ Dogs Look Photoshopped Into This Photo

#52 My Sisters' Dogs Look Photoshopped Into This Photo

Image source: kehulk

#53 Long Broom

#53 Long Broom

Image source: a_sad_egg

#54 My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air

#54 My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air

Image source: longnailboy

#55 Smallest Car Ever

#55 Smallest Car Ever

Image source: EducationalLaugh6118

#56 Afternoon Flight

#56 Afternoon Flight

Image source: vinximo

#57 Giant At The Airport

#57 Giant At The Airport

Image source: Count_77

#58 Yes, They’re Real Horses, Yes, That’s A Roof

No editing involved, there is a hill behind the bungalow which when you take a picture from the correct angle lines up perfectly with the roof.

#58 Yes, They're Real Horses, Yes, That's A Roof

Image source: Aki2403

#59 The Apple’s Skin I Cut Looks Like From A Low-Poly Game

#59 The Apple's Skin I Cut Looks Like From A Low-Poly Game

Image source: universe-atom

#60 Minecraft Shadow

#60 Minecraft Shadow

Image source: racingtothevioid

#61 A Foggy Morning At The $200 Million Abandoned Town: Burj Al Baba, Turkey

#61 A Foggy Morning At The $200 Million Abandoned Town: Burj Al Baba, Turkey

Image source: comradekiev

#62 Took The Wrong Hall In A Mall

#62 Took The Wrong Hall In A Mall

Image source: WarmBaths

#63 This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image

#63 This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image

Image source: santtuteno

#64 Here’s A Gravity Defying Trash Can

#64 Here's A Gravity Defying Trash Can

Image source: harshBanjare

#65 POV: You’re Shanoa In The Monastery

#65 POV: You're Shanoa In The Monastery

Image source: babyyodaistrash

#66 Storm Damage In Iowa

#66 Storm Damage In Iowa

Image source: panteegravee, imgur.com

#67 Carpet At My Work

#67 Carpet At My Work

Image source: LonelyBuddhaa

#68 Caught The Aurora 2 Weeks Ago And Saw A Weird X In The Sky

#68 Caught The Aurora 2 Weeks Ago And Saw A Weird X In The Sky

Image source: ShacloneMan91

#69 I Need A Backstory On This

#69 I Need A Backstory On This

Image source: Meanwhile in florida

#70 Was Walking To A Friend’s House One Night When I Realised It Wasn’t Night Yet

#70 Was Walking To A Friend's House One Night When I Realised It Wasn't Night Yet

Image source: Grimsby545

#71 Found This (Not) Transparent Shirt On Vinted

#71 Found This (Not) Transparent Shirt On Vinted

Image source: merpboing

#72 Breaking News: Giant Pigeon Patiently Waits To Cross The Road

#72 Breaking News: Giant Pigeon Patiently Waits To Cross The Road

Image source: zoltrixxx

#73 Model Truck On Wall

#73 Model Truck On Wall

Image source: deadheadshredbreh

#74 Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet

#74 Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet

Image source: maiyess

#75 Get Blasted

The pianist is actually a bit always in the background, but it looks like the trumpeters are blowing his eardrums out.

#75 Get Blasted

Image source: SaijTheKiwi

#76 This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture

#76 This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture

Image source: PizzusChrist

