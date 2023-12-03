‘Ultraman: Rising’ — Who Is Ultraman?

Ultraman: Rising is an upcoming action-packed animated film based on a kaiju villain and a superhero who is a baseball player and has to protect Earth against a huge monster. Netflix released the official teaser trailer of Ultraman: Rising during the 2023 GeekedWeek in November. From the first looks of it, the whole superhero demeanor of Ultraman looks like that of a combination of The Flash’s Barry Allen, MCU’s Antman, and Ben 10’s Omnitrix aliens.
For those wondering whether Ultraman belongs to Marvel or DC — it belongs to neither. While there are both separate Marvel and DC characters named “Ultraman,” neither of those are the characters featured in the upcoming movie. The character in Netflix’s animated movie is created by Eiji Tsuburaya and its related media are separate from the universes of Marvel and DC, which are two of the largest American comic book publishers. Here’s everything you need to know about Ultraman’s origin story and comic background.
Ultraman’s Background and Origin Story
Ultraman, a character from a renowned Japanese tokusatsu (live-action special effects) series, was created by Eiji Tsuburaya, the creative mind also responsible for Godzilla. This series, produced by Tsuburaya Productions, prominently features themes of kaiju (giant monsters), a hallmark of Tsuburaya’s work. Launched in 1966, the original Ultraman series established a unique universe and storyline, distinct from other cultural and entertainment universes, and has since become a significant part of Japan’s entertainment legacy.
The central concept of Ultraman involves a series of giant, superpowered beings from space, known as Ultramen, who protect Earth from various monsters and alien threats. The original series begins with the Ultraman merging with a human host, Shin Hayata, a member of the Science Special Search Party (SSSP), to save his life after an accident. This fusion allows Hayata to transform into Ultraman when needed.
What are Ultraman’s Powers and How Do They Compare to Other Prominent Marvel or DC Superheroes?
Ultraman characters are typically characterized by their humanoid appearance, silver and red color schemes, and their signature “Color Timer” or “Warning Light” on their chests, which blinks when their energy is running low. They have a variety of powers, including the ability to shoot energy beams, their incredible strength, size transformation abilities, telepathy, flight, and more! This is basically a combination of abilities of multiple Marvel and DC superheroes.
Has Ultraman Ever Had a Crossover Event in Marvel or DC Comics?
Ultraman has not had an official crossover event with either Marvel or DC Comics. Ultraman, originating from Tsuburaya Productions in Japan, operates within its own distinct universe. However, with the series expanding its audience now, this could become a possibility in the near future. For instance, if we were to imagine a cross-over today with the multiverse saga taking root in MCU, a mysterious cosmic event could create a rift in the multiverse, tearing through the fabric of reality.
This phenomenon begins to merge different universes, leading to an unstable and dangerous overlap of dimensions. The monsters could shift to the other universe, potentially setting the stage for a DC or Marvel crossover event. While hypothetical, a crossover event between Marvel and DC or Tsuburaya could be used by all parties as a commercial venture to benefit from global audiences.
How Many Ultraman Films/TV Shows Are There?
Ultraman is actually extremely famous in both the comic world and screen media — especially in Japan. The total number of TV series and films combined is well over 50, including both main series entries and movies. If we add spinoffs and video game installments to the number, it becomes exponentially higher. This count is continually growing as Tsuburaya Productions regularly adds new titles to the franchise. The latest one is Ultraman: Rising from the streaming giant — set for a global release on Netflix in 2024.
It marks the directorial debut of Shannon Tindle, who co-directs the film with John Aoshima. The screenplay is penned by Tindle in collaboration with Marc Haimes. In the leading role of Ken Sato / Ultraman is Christopher Sean, with the voice cast featuring Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, and Julia Harriman — among others.
Are Ultraman Comics Available in English?
Yes, Ultraman comics are available in English. The Ultraman franchise has expanded beyond its original Japanese audience, leading to the translation and publication of Ultraman comics in multiple languages. Both the Manga and Comics are available to purchase in English on platforms like eBay and Amazon.
