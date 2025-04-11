Is There A Real-Life Organization Like The Reapers In Zero Day?

Netflix’s Zero Day blends political drama and cyber thriller to deliver a gripping tale that highlights the ruinous effects of a large-scale cyber attack. Starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Lizzy Caplan, the miniseries revolves around De Niro’s character, George Mullen, a former President of the United States. Following a nationwide disastrous cyberattack that claimed thousands of lives, the ex-president receives a mandate to lead the Zero Day Commission, a unit created to investigate the attack.
George’s investigations lead him to a web of conspiracies that burdens him with a dilemma. He must choose between exposing the details of his findings and preserving his integrity or protecting his daughter. From the Reapers to the Zero Day attack, the series left viewers wondering what elements of the show are applicable in real life.
Zero Day’s The Reapers Are Imaginary Villains
Zero Day’s ending revealed that the Reapers orchestrated the massive nationwide cyberattacks that claimed the lives of many. After pursuing leads pointing to the Russians, the Zero Day Commission ultimately uncovers that a radical left-wing terrorist group within the government was behind the devastating attacks. Unsatisfied with the arrest of Panoply’s chief executive, Monica Kidder (Gaby Hoffman), George digs deeper to unearth a web of conspiracy tied to people in government, including his daughter, Rep Alexandra Mullen (Caplan).
Despite his daughter’s involvement, George divulges details of his findings, exposing House Speaker Richard Dreyer (Matthew Modine) as the leader of the Zero Day attack. Naming his daughter alongside all the members of Congress involved in the attack, the series ends with George solidifying his integrity and the nation’s future as fragile as ever. As convincing as the Netflix show might feel, there are no real-life, left-wing terrorist organizations like the Reapers. While terms like “radical left” are now common in America’s polity and indeed that of the Western world at large, there are no records of any far-left terrorist group since at least 2002, when the 17N disappeared.
The organization led by convicted Greek terrorist, Alexandros Giotopoulos, killed at least 23 people to convey their displeasure over the United States and its allies’ support of the Greek junta. Until Giotopoulos’ arrests in July 2002, 17N carried out coordinated terrorist actions for over 25 years. Apart from targeting and assassinating foreign diplomats, including the CIA’s Chief of Station in Athens, Richard Welch, the group engaged in a spree of armed robberies and bomb attacks. But even at that, 17N’s terror activities were nowhere near the scale of what Zero Day depicted.
Can An Attack Like The Reapers’ Zero Day Happen In Real Life?
Zero Day’s storyline revolves around a nationwide cyberattack with tragic casualties as massive as Pearl Harbor or 9/11. The political thriller left viewers wondering if a cyberattack of such scale is possible. Considering antecedents like the Ukrainian Power Grid hack in 2015 and the US Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in 2021, cybersecurity experts wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a coordinated attack similar to what was seen in Zero Day.
One of the miniseries’ creators shares this sentiment. “For over a decade, if not more, the government has been warning that there is a catastrophic cyberattack that could hit the country,” Michael Schmidt told Netflix’s Tudum. The investigative journalist added that federal law enforcement officials have testified in Congress, forewarning that a cyber 9/11 or cyber Pearl Harbor is a potential problem.
Be that as it may, it’s unlikely a terrorist organization would be able to pull off a cyberattack of such scale without being nipped in the bud. One of the cybersecurity experts Zero Day creators consulted while developing the series told the publication it’s highly unlikely such an attack would happen. Clint Watts explained that the human dimension and coordination of the Zero Day attack would be difficult to replicate in real life. “There are a lot of people around the world working to stop something from happening that would be critical,” Watts added.
Why Did The Reapers Attack The Country?
The large-scale cyberattack on the country is a desperate attempt to move the nation forward. With the Congress stuck in a stalemate, the House Speaker Richard Dreyer proffers a rather dubious solution that will unite the country. He and Alex, alongside other members of Congress, set up a plan to get everyone along. Their aim wasn’t to harm people but to scare them towards a purpose beneficial to the nation.
Co-creator Eric Newman confirmed this in an Interview with Tudum. "They weren't looking for money, they weren't looking for revenge," he said. "They were looking to make the world a better place. And a lot of the worst endeavors in human history begin that way."
