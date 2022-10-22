Is Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Dating His Friend’s Son?

Scottie Pippen is a man with a famous name. He’s one of the greatest professional basketball players in the world, and he was part of the Dream Team along with the famous Michael Jordan in 1992. What is the Dream Team? If you’ve lived under a rock for the past thirty years, it’s only a team comprised of who can only be described as the greatest basketball players ever to grace the NBA.
These are men who are talented on a level no one else has been able to touch since the 90s – not even your Steph Currys and your Lebron James of the world. Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Shaq, Penny Hardaway, Grant Hill, and Charles Barkley are just a few of the men on the Dream Team. They were close then, and they are close now. Of course, Larsa Pippen might have something to say about that.
Who is Larsa Pippen?
Larsa Pippen married Scottie Pippen in 1997. They separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage. They got back together shortly after, and they finalized their divorce in 2021. She’s the mother of his four kids.
She’s a Real Housewives of Miami original cast member, and she’s a former friend of the Kardashians. Larsa Pippen is also significantly younger than her ex-husband. He is 57, and she is 48. They were married for a long time, but things did not work out. Now she’s dating again, and it seems that her chosen man to move on with might cause some problems for her ex-husband and his Dream Team friendships.
Is Larsa Pippen Dating Michael Jordan’s Son?
If the rumors are true, Larsa Pippen has moved on with her ex-husband’s former teammate and friend’s son. It’s…interesting. It turns out that Larsa Pippen was caught on video with Marcus Jordan – he is 31, which makes him 17 years younger than she is – at the Rolling Loud Festival in September 2022.
According to witnesses and video obtained by others at the same festival, she was dancing on him, hugging him, and getting entirely too close for comfort. Some witnesses say that Larsa Pippen was super into it but that Marcus Jordan seemed less into it. Some said he seemed very uncomfortable with the entire situation.
Larsa Pippen Sets the Record Straight
When she was spotted out with Michael Jordan’s son more than once, she finally decided it was time to answer some questions about the time she’s been spending with Marcus. “We’re friends. We’ve been friends for a few years, and that’s really what it is. We’re friends,” she said with some insistence.
Some people might not believe it, but she is a woman who has friendships with many different people. She was seen out and about with her friend Scott Disick in Miami earlier in the year, but she also clarified that they are just friends. She and Kim Kardashian were good friends for many years, and she and Disick also became friends.
Larsa and Scottie Pippen Remain Close
Despite the end of their long marriage, they have four kids. She and her ex-husband don’t want to see anything come between their own parenting skills. They work hard to ensure they are able to kindly and efficiently co-parent all four kids. Their oldest son is Scotty, and he was born in 2000.
Their second child Preston was born in 2002. In 2005, they welcomed their son, Justin. In 2008, they welcomed their daughter Sophia. Since they still have minor children in the home, they both work hard to ensure their kids know their parents are a team.
Is Scottie Pippen Still Friends with Michael Jordan?
There seems to be some drama between the two former friends, but it has nothing to do with Pippen’s ex-wife reportedly dating Jordan’s son. Apparently, the two disagree over the documentary “The Last Dance.”22 Scottie Pippen was very clear about the fact that Michael Jordan had too much control over the documentary and that he painted the rest of the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls team as just ‘props’ in his own quest for greatness when it was really a team effort.
While it’s likely true, there is no greater basketball player than Michael Jordan on the planet, Scottie Pippen and the men Jordan played ball with were pretty much almost just as amazing. There’s a small difference there, and the documentary did not do a good job of telling the story in its entirety.
Needless to say, we are sure that Michael Jordan doesn’t love seeing his son with a woman so much older. Especially the ex-wife of his former teammate, but it won’t cause their friendship to end. That appears to be something that ended already. Either way, though, this is going to add fuel to the fire, thanks to Larsa Pippen.