40 Times People Tried To Recreate Their Photos Years Later And Nailed It (New Pics)

by

Looking at old pics can be nostalgic. Enough to want to recreate the photo… Sadly, it is impossible, but what you can do is recreate the photo of it. And that’s what folks on the subreddit r/PastAndPresentPics do!

Whether it’s a man posting a pic of himself in the same place at 1, 27 and 57 years young, or a woman with her dog gracefully entering each year, this group is bound to bring back some sweet memories. We’ve curated a selection of our favorite posts, so hop on this time machine and let the scrolling begin!

#1 My Wife And I In 1973 And In 2019. I’d Just Turned 16 In The First One, She Was A Month Away From 16. It Was The First Pic Of Us Together, Taken In A Mall Photobooth

Image source: QtheM

#2 Truly Man’s Best Friend!

Image source: marrana_brainz

#3 Real Friendship

Image source: NazliNazNazli

#4 Thanksgiving 2011-2021

Image source: KolaDesi

#5 A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

Image source: SquidLee

#6 Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart

Image source: ilikeyourswatch

#7 Same Drama

Image source: NazliNazNazli

#8 LEGO

Image source: markshure

#9 My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine

Image source: XTDVMini

#10 Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart

Image source: knirkle

#11 My Mom And I Getting “Called To The Bar” As Lawyers 35 Years Apart. 1981 —- 2016

Image source: lannart123

#12 So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)

Image source: Emoje775

#13 Happy Father’s Day

Image source: beerdidtrev

#14 My Parents, Still Tired

Image source: mattybgcg

#15 My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020

Image source: ragingremark

#16 Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019

Image source: CatchResponsible1261

#17 Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House

Image source: Redgreen82

#18 Still Friends 20 Years Later

Image source: HSThrowback20years

#19 Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)

Image source: StatandMelo

#20 My Pop And His Mama!

Image source: Jamescovey

#21 My Great-Great Grandfather (Left) 1862, And Me (Right), 2022

Image source: Rhaenyc

#22 Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅

Image source: Glittering-Tree-7567

#23 My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023

Image source: ek599

#24 Giving My Boys A Ride / And My Boys Giving Me A Ride

Image source: VisibleRace7849

#25 Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

Image source: Cheese_Beard_88

#26 We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!

Image source: madiissuun

#27 My Daughter And I Swinging Thru Time

Image source: Flabbergastedly

#28 At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019

Image source: dittidot

#29 My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)

Image source: teenytiny212

#30 Age 16 vs. Age 30

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Reading The Newspaper With Dad

Image source: thenjdk

#32 My Dad And I. Same Park, 33 Years Apart

Image source: BrewCoven

#33 A Recreation Almost To The Day Of Our Disneyland Trip In 1999. Slightly Terrifying Are The People In The Background Lining Up Almost Exactly, No?

Image source: growlface

#34 20 Years Later

Image source: avka11

#35 Me On The Left, My Son On The Right, 39 Years Apart

Image source: EternallyXIII

#36 Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed 😜

Image source: dokidokiStrider

#37 Wishing I Kept That Momentum

Image source: JessBS27

#38 I Run A 1,000 Mile Snowmachine Race In Alaska Called Iron Dog. My Daughter Has Been My Biggest Supporter. ‘14 And ‘22

Image source: SnowgogalAlaska

#39 My Boyfriend As A Fresh Baby And Now At 24. Ft Fancy Carpets

Image source: Clokkers

#40 My Unhappy 5th Birthday In 1993, Recreated Today For My 34th

Image source: RandyNeil

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
