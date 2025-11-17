40 Times People Tried To Recreate Their Photos Years Later And Nailed It (New Pics)

Looking at old pics can be nostalgic. Enough to want to recreate the photo… Sadly, it is impossible, but what you can do is recreate the photo of it. And that’s what folks on the subreddit r/PastAndPresentPics do!
Whether it’s a man posting a pic of himself in the same place at 1, 27 and 57 years young, or a woman with her dog gracefully entering each year, this group is bound to bring back some sweet memories. We’ve curated a selection of our favorite posts, so hop on this time machine and let the scrolling begin!
#1 My Wife And I In 1973 And In 2019. I’d Just Turned 16 In The First One, She Was A Month Away From 16. It Was The First Pic Of Us Together, Taken In A Mall Photobooth
#2 Truly Man’s Best Friend!
#3 Real Friendship
#4 Thanksgiving 2011-2021
#5 A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old
#6 Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart
#7 Same Drama
#8 LEGO
#9 My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine
#10 Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart
#11 My Mom And I Getting “Called To The Bar” As Lawyers 35 Years Apart. 1981 —- 2016
#12 So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)
#13 Happy Father’s Day
#14 My Parents, Still Tired
#15 My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020
#16 Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019
#17 Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House
#18 Still Friends 20 Years Later
#19 Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)
#20 My Pop And His Mama!
#21 My Great-Great Grandfather (Left) 1862, And Me (Right), 2022
#22 Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅
#23 My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023
#24 Giving My Boys A Ride / And My Boys Giving Me A Ride
#25 Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022
#26 We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!
#27 My Daughter And I Swinging Thru Time
#28 At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019
#29 My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)
#30 Age 16 vs. Age 30
#31 Reading The Newspaper With Dad
#32 My Dad And I. Same Park, 33 Years Apart
#33 A Recreation Almost To The Day Of Our Disneyland Trip In 1999. Slightly Terrifying Are The People In The Background Lining Up Almost Exactly, No?
#34 20 Years Later
#35 Me On The Left, My Son On The Right, 39 Years Apart
#36 Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed 😜
#37 Wishing I Kept That Momentum
#38 I Run A 1,000 Mile Snowmachine Race In Alaska Called Iron Dog. My Daughter Has Been My Biggest Supporter. ‘14 And ‘22
#39 My Boyfriend As A Fresh Baby And Now At 24. Ft Fancy Carpets
#40 My Unhappy 5th Birthday In 1993, Recreated Today For My 34th
