Is Francesca Pregnant In Bridgerton Season 4? Here’s What The Book Says

The second half of Bridgerton season 4 delivered not one but two heartbreaking blows to the titular family’s sixth child.
So far, fans have followed Francesca (Hannah Dodd) as she adjusts to married life with the Earl of Kilmartin, John Stirling (Victor Alli).
The couple’s seemingly happy marriage is disrupted by Francesca’s desire to start a family. Despite multiple efforts, they are unable to conceive.
Just when it seems there might be hope, a shocking revelation unfolds. A tragedy stuns the Ton, raising questions about Francesca’s pregnancy.
How does Francesca’s pregnancy storyline unfold in Bridgerton season 4?
Apart from Benedict and Sophie’s romance, Francesca’s pregnancy is one of the major storylines in the Netflix Regency-era drama’s fourth season.
It is hinted early on that John and Francesca are having trouble getting intimate, which she equates with her inability to conceive.
John reassures Francesca that she is a perfect wife despite her perceived infertility. However, he later passes away in his sleep, leaving Francesca devastated.
During John’s funeral, Francesca tells her sisters that she is pregnant, a conclusion derived from missing her monthly courses. When the time comes to determine who will inherit the Kilmartin estate, she is reluctantly forced to undergo a medical examination.
The doctor ultimately confirms that she is, in fact, without a child.
Does Francesca end up having children in the books?
Fans who have read the Julia Quinn books, which were adapted into the Netflix series, will find Francesca’s storyline somewhat familiar.
In the novel When He Was Wicked, featuring Francesca as its central character, it is revealed that she conceived a child but suffered a miscarriage six weeks later following her husband’s untimely demise.
While the series does not explicitly state whether the third-youngest Bridgerton sibling lost her child, the ambiguity adds to her heartbreak and grief over John’s passing.
She becomes convinced of having failed her deceased husband, leaving him without an heir.
Although her book counterpart faces similar grief, she eventually marries John’s cousin, Michael, and they have two children.
Francesca’s big reveal might alter her Bridgerton season 5 story
The circumstances suggest Francesca will be the protagonist of the upcoming fifth season.
Her storyline will differ from the source material because the adaptation has gender-swapped her love interest to Michaela Stirling, with actress Masali Baduza playing the role.
The season 4 finale has already sown the seeds for a queer romance, which showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed was always the intention. In a chat with the LA Times, she described the show as an “inclusive fantasy,” feeling that “it’s only right” for queer people to be represented.
How the creative choice affects Francesca’s motivations for pursuing a romance with her deceased husband’s cousin remains to be seen. In the book, her decision largely stems from the desire to have children.
However, Brownell felt that despite the alteration, the fifth installment would remain true to the source material’s emotional core.
“Francesca’s story is a book of grief. It’s a book of self-discovery and guilt and confusion and love,” she teased.
Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.
