106 American Traditional Tattoo Ideas For A Timeless Look

Getting a tattoo is a permanent commitment, an inseparable part of your identity. So, before getting inked, ask yourself what kind of tattoo reflects your authentic self. Luckily, plenty of tattoo designs defy time and passing trends. If you are looking for something bold, why not try old-school tattoos? We’ve got a bunch of traditional American tattoo ideas to inspire you.
So, what exactly are American traditional tattoos? Simply put, they are tattoo styles inspired by American history and culture. They have a distinct design — bold lines, vibrant colors, and iconic imagery. They’re instantly recognizable and visually striking.
You’ll also notice a lot of symbolism in these traditional tattoos. They feature anchors, roses, eagles, daggers, and more. Here are some cool symbolisms you should know before getting inked: An anchor tattoo symbolizes stability and strength. The majestic eagle is associated with freedom, courage, and power. It represents a soaring spirit.
Roses signify timeless beauty. They also depict love and passion. Daggers signify courage. And last but not least, swallow tattoos traditionally symbolize loyalty and freedom. In fact, swallow tattoos are also believed to bring luck. Sailors would often sport swallow tattoos (each swallow allegedly represented 5,000 nautical miles traveled).
These traditional American tattoos can be pretty much traced back to the transformative era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They emerged as a distinct means of self-expression and were very popular among sailors.
Get ready to feast your eyes on the collection of ink we have amassed for you. These traditional American tattoo ideas will give you plenty of inspiration for your next piece of permanent body art.
#1 Traditional Amarican Foot Tattoos For Doug!
Image source: dethcat_tattoo52
#2 Devils Always Welcome
Image source: badlittleyou
#3 American Traditional Tattoo – Heart Locket
Image source: alexduquettetattoos
#4 Cosy Bear Tattoo
Image source: hh_tattoo
#5 Little Filler Tattoo For My Homie, Gracias Ryan
Image source: hectorlopeztattoo
#6 American Traditional Plant Tattoo
Image source: corycraft
#7 American Traditional Tattoo With Anchors
Image source: fabio_nembo_
#8 My American Traditional Headshot Done By Tracy At Heroic Ink In Ames, Iowa
Image source: timMANthy
#9 Monkey For Joe
Image source: marc_christinat
#10 Matching Moth And Butterfly For Alex
Image source: brianvisser
#11 Goddamn Cat
Image source: klugtattoo
#12 Moth For Becky
Image source: wes_art_
#13 American Traditional Tattoo – Still Have My Heart
Image source: caseyxsullivan
#14 I’m A Huge Hank Williams Fan!
Image source: louisawaterstattoo
#15 Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: travstattoos
#16 Right In The Knee Ditch. Ouchies
Image source: heatherdelbene
#17 Leia Got This Eagle Design To Perfectly Top Off The Space On Her Shoulder
Image source: derickmontez
#18 Hummingbird For Irene
Image source: thomashearntattoos
#19 Classic Snake Head Tattoo
Image source: hh_tattoo
#20 Straight Off The Wall. Thanks Jaclyn!
Image source: vinnytattoos
#21 Tweety Bird Tattoo
Image source: dougshielstattoos
#22 American Traditional Chest Piece By Ben Waara At Cosmic Reaper Tattoo In Rochester NY!
Image source: nickmonk12
#23 Clean American Traditional Eagle Done By Aaron Francione At Seven Swords In Philly!
Image source: rezjeck
#24 American Traditional Rocket Ship, Done By Erica At Blu Gorilla In Charleston SC
Image source: CJSapp007
#25 Slimy Feller
Image source: hamtown_
#26 Classic Sailor Jerry Flash
Image source: vics_tattoos
#27 “How To Love” Tattoo
Image source: traditionaltattoo_
#28 American Traditional Tattoo – Light Tower
Image source: wes_art_
#29 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: orrtattoos
#30 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: nick.lazcano
#31 American Traditional Tattoo – Flour Mill
Image source: connorkingrat
#32 Matchy Skull Gal Friend Tattoo
Image source: natpowertat
#33 Reverse Mermaid Tattoo
Image source: natpowertat
#34 Had Such A Blast With This One!
Image source: toni.mazuranic
#35 Ark In High Seas…
Image source: tomvelingtattoo
#36 I Had The Honor Of Making Erica’s First Tatt
Image source: travstattoos
#37 American Traditional Tattoo – Find Your Way
Image source: kucci_tattooer
#38 Cute Swallow For My Friend
Image source: stefanpauli
#39 Eagle Tattoo
Image source: gordoncombs
#40 Panther For Tristen
Image source: zachleeart
#41 American Traditional Ship Cover-Up Done By Jordi Ramone And Absolute Tattoo, Charlotte, NC
Image source: Rio1O1
#42 American Traditional Spin On The Dark Mark From Harry Potter, By Bryan Michael, Huntington Village, NY
Image source: jillianlee94
#43 American Traditional Hand Holding A Lightbulb Done By Melissa Seagull Of Northern Lights Tattoo In Anchorage, Alaska
Image source: nayalusan
#44 My American Traditional Nature Scene With A UFO By Jamie Santos At Tymeless Tattoo In Baldwinsville, NY
Image source: Collin395
#45 American Traditional Old Testament Angel By Duncan Sweeny, Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow, Scotland
Image source: smithan1213
#46 So Stoked On This Traditional American Bulldog From Nick At Glenns Tattoo Service In Wilmington, NC
Image source: lim_jayhe
#47 American Traditional Flower Tattoo
Image source: j.r.smith____
#48 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: j.r.smith____
#49 Some Cute Colorful Ladybug For Miquel
Image source: manu.tattooer
#50 American Traditional Eagle Tattoo
Image source: mountainviewtattooparlor
#51 Turned This Painting Into A Tattoo
Image source: nick.lazcano
#52 Custom Snake, Portal, Rafflesia Flower
Image source: fromthemargins
#53 Fun Parrot For A Real Nice Lady
Image source: andybeswick
#54 I Wanna Go Fast…
Image source: tomvelingtattoo
#55 American Traditional Tattoo – Tiger Is On Fire
Image source: deepakmunsami
#56 American Traditional Tattoo – USA Eagle
Image source: nikotattooartist
#57 Memento Mori Tattoo
Image source: nikotattooartist
#58 Globe For Mikael. Thanks For Making The Trip
Image source: thomashearntattoos
#59 Dagger And Rose Tattoo
Image source: hh_tattoo
#60 Robin For Jessica
Image source: thomashearntattoos
#61 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: stoyjunx
#62 In Honor Of The WBC Championship, Japan Vs. USA
Here’s a blend of American and Japanese traditional for this Hannya.
Image source: bentowers_tattoo
#63 Honored To Do My Friend Zach’s Forearm
Image source: daniel__strauss
#64 Lil Black Dagger
Image source: ziziktattoos
#65 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: ziziktattoos
#66 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: chrissoupourmas
#67 Cowgirl From Awhile Back
Image source: ariel.greyy
#68 On The Ankle For Kaine
Image source: aaroncaldow
#69 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: corycraft
#70 From My Flash! Thank You Joyanne You Get The Most Awesome Tattoos!
Image source: frenchytattoos
#71 American Traditional Zelda. Danielle Silva, Premium Tattoo, Oakland CA
Image source: sylvainsf
#72 American Traditional Torch Done By Andy Reach At Redemption Tattoos In Cambridge MA
Image source: zacmac1234
#73 American Traditional Prickly Pear Cactus, By Charlie At Crimson Hilt Tattoo In Denver, CO
Image source: AnneeDroid
#74 American Traditional Heart Being Hung By A Noose. Work By Darren Babbitt Of Burly Fish Tattoo. Flagstaff, AZ
Image source: childsmasher
#75 American Traditional Eagle, Austen Minor – Kustom Hustle Tattoo – Sav, Ga
Image source: n_olanhas
#76 American Traditional Style Tattoo Done By Mariano Castiglioni, Buenos Aires
Image source: MauricioDelFuego
#77 American Traditional Rose Done By Emma At Santa Rosa Tattoo, CA
Image source: czechczich
#78 Just Got This Sweet Traditional American Sailing Ship From Nick At Glenns Tattoo Service, Wilmington NC
Image source: lim_jayhe
#79 American Traditional Dagger By David Bruehl At Redletter1 In Tampa, FL
Image source: Kingcalen
#80 American Traditional Eagle On Lower Thigh At Sandbridge Tattoo By Garland Harris
Image source: tymoreland
#81 American Traditional-Styled Game Of Thrones Three Eyed Raven. Honor & Glory Tattoo In Inman, SC. Artist Is Devin Burnette
Image source: TribbleThreat
#82 American Traditional Style Hourglass Tattoo Done By Steve Owings At Victory Blvd Tattoo In Ashville, NC
Image source: Tflex92
#83 My American Traditional Planchette. Done By Josh At Three Fates Tattoo In Pensacola, FL
Image source: 1HelaVessell
#84 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: jasonabma
#85 The Shark Boi
Image source: dovahrt
#86 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: cursednotcrazy
#87 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: hamtown_
#88 Still Shot Of One Of My Flash Tigers I Got To Do On Tyler
Image source: bentowers_tattoo
#89 Did A Super Fun Bat Head Tattoo
Image source: gallowtattoos
#90 Scorpion Of Riad Tattoo
Image source: jennajeeps.tattoos
#91 American Traditional Style Hands Shaking. Done By Jon Sudano At Liberty Tattoo Company, Smithtown NY
Image source: murdahmamurdah
#92 My American Traditional Fn-2187 Leg Piece – By Pete Ferrel, Red Owl Tattoo – Cedar Falls, IA
Image source: jbruen12
#93 American Traditional Dagger In Heart. Drawn And Tattooed By Gianna Phillips, Seven Swords Tattoo Philadelphia, PA
Image source: spacebewtz
#94 American Traditional Rose And Dagger. Done By Travis Pulver At Electric Arrow Tattoo In Ronkonkoma, Long Island
Image source: AintYoHollaBackGurl
#95 American Traditional Rose And Snake, Done By Cody At Oxford Tattoo, MS
Image source: addygill
#96 American Traditional Dragon Done By Apollo At Iron Glory In Pompano Beach, FL
Image source: MassiveWind7968
#97 American Traditional Tattoos
Image source: lmurphytattoos
#98 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: _pauljamison
#99 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: brianvisser
#100 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: atticus.warner.tattoos
#101 American Traditional Tattoo
Image source: kanceleduk.tattoos
#102 Spicy Little Knee Scorpion
Image source: ambertatttoo_
#103 Traditional American Tattoo
Image source: heatherdelbene
#104 American Traditional Gator By Ian S In Tallahassee, FL At Magnolia Tattoo CO
Image source: easygoingbarber
#105 American Traditional Rose Done By Adam Goss At Brainwave Tattoos In Tucson, AZ
Image source: ImpressySpeci
#106 American Traditional Parrot Done By Alex Farquhar At Requiem Tattoo And Gallery, Waterdown, ON
Image source: uberhaxorowen
