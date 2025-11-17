45 Ironic Memes To Roast Western Europe, As Shared On “2 Western Europe 4U”

Humor helps us learn far more about the world than if we were super serious all the time. Grab some facts and social insights, throw in a bunch of comedy, add a good dash of current events, mold everything into the shape of a meme, and you have something truly special.
That’s where the r/2westerneurope4u online community comes in. It’s a popular subreddit that encourages people to post memes about life in Western Europe. They encourage users to make and share ironic memes about the countries in the region, and they are absolutely hilarious. You’re bound to enjoy them whether you’re living in Europe or just went to visit the Old World on holiday. We’ve collected some of their funniest memes to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out.
We got in touch with the friendly team running r/2westerneurope4u. The head moderator, u/rex-ac, explained to Bored Panda that the subreddit is a “European oasis,” shed some light on the community’s “rough past,” and how the members still have regular discussions about what countries should be added to the list of Western European ones. Read on for our interview with u/rex-ac.
#1 One Of My Favourite Things Ever Is The 300 Year Gap In Irish Inventions After Whiskey Was Invented
#2 Didn’t Know France Is Based
#3 Most Brit-Loving Post On R/Ireland
#4 Worst Names In Europe?
#5 How The Tables Have Turned
#6 Common European W. Americans Can’t Even Fathom A House Not Made Out Of Cheap Glued Sawdust Board And Drywall
#7 Currently Praying For Them
#8 Average European Men And Women
#9 Siesta Time
#10 Least Insane French Riot
#11 Average German After Work
#12 German = Silliest Language
#13 I Hate It
#14 Most Sociable German
#15 Southern Europeans Would Be Really Upset Right Now If They Could Read
#16 Common Western W
#17 Spoken vs. Written Language
#18 They Thought We Wouldnt Noticed
#19 My View On Europe, As An Irishman
#20 UK You Ok?
#21 Please Guys Stop, I Need Some Rest
#22 Based
#23 Average European City Versus Average American City
#24 Should We Send Some Over?
#25 Common Rome W
#26 How To Piss A Lot Of People Off; Step 1
#27 My Thoughts On Europe, As An Englishman
#28 You Can’t Deny It
#29 Grève-Land
#30 You’re All Awful, But I Love You
#31 You Know It To Be True
#32 Pigs Talking S**t About Nordic Food. Meanwhile:
#33 Especially Dutch Sounds Like A F#cked Up Offspring Mix Between German And English
#34 Oh
#35 You Guys Say The UK Doesn’t Have Good Food
#36 Speaking From Experience 😎
#37 Problem Of Corruption
#38 Based
#39 Iq Map Of Europe. Belgium, Explain Yourselves?
#40 And I Will Die On That Hill
#41 Italy Can’t Western Europe
#42 No Reason?!
#43 Bruh Even Illegal Immigrants Are Starting To Call France A S**thole
#44 Since When Could 70% Of Us Speak German That Good?
#45 Common Germanic W/ Common Pigs L
