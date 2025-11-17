45 Ironic Memes To Roast Western Europe, As Shared On “2 Western Europe 4U”

Humor helps us learn far more about the world than if we were super serious all the time. Grab some facts and social insights, throw in a bunch of comedy, add a good dash of current events, mold everything into the shape of a meme, and you have something truly special.

That’s where the r/2westerneurope4u online community comes in. It’s a popular subreddit that encourages people to post memes about life in Western Europe. They encourage users to make and share ironic memes about the countries in the region, and they are absolutely hilarious. You’re bound to enjoy them whether you’re living in Europe or just went to visit the Old World on holiday. We’ve collected some of their funniest memes to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out.

We got in touch with the friendly team running r/2westerneurope4u. The head moderator, u/rex-ac, explained to Bored Panda that the subreddit is a “European oasis,” shed some light on the community’s “rough past,” and how the members still have regular discussions about what countries should be added to the list of Western European ones. Read on for our interview with u/rex-ac.

#1 One Of My Favourite Things Ever Is The 300 Year Gap In Irish Inventions After Whiskey Was Invented

Image source: trickaduu, en.wikipedia.org

#2 Didn’t Know France Is Based

Image source: Dirk_94, twitter.com

#3 Most Brit-Loving Post On R/Ireland

Image source: thatguybruv

#4 Worst Names In Europe?

Image source: nwaa

#5 How The Tables Have Turned

Image source: -Yasake-

#6 Common European W. Americans Can’t Even Fathom A House Not Made Out Of Cheap Glued Sawdust Board And Drywall

Image source: 190cm_Lithuanian

#7 Currently Praying For Them

Image source: Italiandude2022, twitter.com

#8 Average European Men And Women

Image source: Epicureanbeer

#9 Siesta Time

Image source: 33Marthijs46

#10 Least Insane French Riot

Image source: Volcanic8171, twitter.com

#11 Average German After Work

Image source: thestealthyslav

#12 German = Silliest Language

Image source: zek_997

#13 I Hate It

Image source: proxima_inferno

#14 Most Sociable German

Image source: Pacountry

#15 Southern Europeans Would Be Really Upset Right Now If They Could Read

Image source: jpepsred

#16 Common Western W

Image source: CCFC1998

#17 Spoken vs. Written Language

Image source: Hot_Ad_9752

#18 They Thought We Wouldnt Noticed

Image source: alexeg_

#19 My View On Europe, As An Irishman

Image source: Skairsnik

#20 UK You Ok?

Image source: HerrPfirsichapfel

#21 Please Guys Stop, I Need Some Rest

Image source: Professional_Owl2619

#22 Based

Image source: Selwen96

#23 Average European City Versus Average American City

Image source: ilArmato

#24 Should We Send Some Over?

Image source: Embarrassed_Abies_98

#25 Common Rome W

Image source: Epicureanbeer

#26 How To Piss A Lot Of People Off; Step 1

Image source: Burge_rman_1

#27 My Thoughts On Europe, As An Englishman

Image source: drfranksurrey

#28 You Can’t Deny It

Image source: mehmed2theconqueror

#29 Grève-Land

Image source: UnusualInstance6

#30 You’re All Awful, But I Love You

Image source: ghb93

#31 You Know It To Be True

Image source: Fun-Difficulty61

#32 Pigs Talking S**t About Nordic Food. Meanwhile:

Image source: SuparNub

#33 Especially Dutch Sounds Like A F#cked Up Offspring Mix Between German And English

Image source: proxima_inferno

#34 Oh

Image source: lickmybrains

#35 You Guys Say The UK Doesn’t Have Good Food

Image source: hotlinebrut

#36 Speaking From Experience 😎

Image source: generalezeta

#37 Problem Of Corruption

Image source: ruvalutuva

#38 Based

Image source: 190cm_Lithuanian

#39 Iq Map Of Europe. Belgium, Explain Yourselves?

Image source: nwaa

#40 And I Will Die On That Hill

Image source: theresDaubeny

#41 Italy Can’t Western Europe

Image source: AgitatedTransition87

#42 No Reason?!

Image source: Fk-seagulls

#43 Bruh Even Illegal Immigrants Are Starting To Call France A S**thole

Image source: Orinnus

#44 Since When Could 70% Of Us Speak German That Good?

Image source: ARandomDouchy

#45 Common Germanic W/ Common Pigs L

Image source: Prestige-Tezer

