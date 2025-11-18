From Bad to Worse: 40 Inventions That Have Backfired On Society

Indicators of economic development, like the GDP, do not always tell us how people are really doing. Or at least how they feel.
When the Pew Research Center asked 43,000 people from 38 countries if the world is better off now than it was 50 years ago, 43 percent said yes while 38 percent said no.
Interested in what things the latter group blames for their discontent, Reddit user Madbonkersbean made a post on the platform, asking everyone “What invention has most negatively impacted society?” Here are some of the most upvoted replies they’ve received.
#1
> In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.
#2
Social media
I’ve watched society go from mildly disgruntled over multiple decades, to flat out delusional and insane within 5 years.
Nothing else has touched that many people all at once and undermined how we used to think of ourselves
#3
Subscription based everything.
#4
LED headlights. F**k that guy.
#5
Religion.
Hands down.
#6
Pop up ads… even the inventor hated it
#7
The thing that has the most negative long term impact on society is probably going to be something affecting us right now that we have yet to experience the full ramifications of
My bet is on the widespread presence of plastic in literally everything
#8
Facebook. Hands down.
Millions of users that are basically technologically illiterate with no critical thinking skills finly connected. They put faith/trust in the articles with attention grabbing headlines that are shared by their peers because they trust their peers and grew up in a time where you relied on the people in your community. But with no critical thinking skills they don’t understand that an article about the earth being flat that was produced by an amateur crystal enthusiast has no scientific basis. They don’t even know at the bare minimum to verify the source.
“Well aunt Edna shared it and she knows a thing or two.”
It allowed misinformation and stupidity to spread incredibly quickly.
#9
I think the way that capitalism is designed to bring psychopaths and sociopaths to the top. those heartless f***s would fire their own parents/siblings for personal gain.
#10
Trying to make money of almost every human need.
#11
Deepfake, the fact this has lead to morphing of many women images to “punish” them or to sexualize them is scary af. Literally feels like revenge p**n
#12
AI, wait and see
#13
Warning labels. They impede the progress of natural selection.
#14
Daylight Savings Time, at least where I live. You go forward an hour for spring and summer months, and you go back an hour in fall and winter. If you don’t adjust very well to change, it can be a real b***h.
#15
Tiktok
#16
Nuclear weapons: devastating impact, global tensions, potential for catastrophic conflict.
#17
Plastic, right now you have microplastics in every single organ, including your brain.
#18
Cigarettes killed 100million people in the back 80 years of the 20th century alone.
#19
Infinite Scrolling and I daresay algorithms that feed into an echo chamber.
#20
High-fructose corn syrup
#21
Kid friendly ‘youtube shorts’. I just feel like it ruins the attention span of children, giving them short/one minute attention spans over time. They just get sucked into that s**t. I know it’s not super significant compared to other inventions that could’ve negatively impacted society. I’m trying to think of something that might not have been mentioned here yet lol.
#22
Asbestos. I feel very bad for the people who were unknowingly affected by it.
#23
The 24-hour news cycle .
They have so much time that they have to make more stories to keep you informed. 24-hour news will be our downfall. Half an hour every night is enough.
#24
Junk food.
#25
Leaded petrol is estimated to have lowered the IQ of everyone born in the 60s and 70s by around 6%.
That’s my excuse anyway, what’s yours?
#26
Everyone here is only drawing from relatively recent examples , but if you go back longer then really alcohol is the winner here as it has had the most long lived and consistent negative impact on all societies around the world.
#27
Sugar in our food and drinks.
#28
Ive got a few here but if i have to pick one:
Fractional reserve banking and fiat currency. Giving the banks power to manipulate the value of currency has been a blight on society, it has been used to enrich the banks and steal wealth of money, i wish we could go back to money being a unit of value not a fiat currency that can be manipulated.
#29
Guns. Literally their only purpose is to take the life of another living thing.
#30
Coffee pods
#31
Adding lead to gasoline, adding lead to house paint, using lead pipes … I know that lead is a fundamental element, but exposure to lead in our environment causes cancer and brain damage.
#32
It’s often speculated that had the cotton gin not been invented, slavery might have ended sooner
#33
PFAS
pipocapop:
This should be higher on the list. Almost all waterproof products and stain resistant products contain PFAS. Even fast food wrappers contain them. It is found in majority of water supplies and 90% of people’s blood and we don’t fully understand the health effects. It does not degrade and accumulates in the food chain.
#34
Shareholder Value
#35
Nuclear arms race and proliferation…
#36
Industial production of tobacco products.
#37
Bitcoin
#38
The leaf blower: Satan’s own instrument.
#39
Lobotomy.
In hindsight very few unlucky people actually underwent lobotomy but still.
#40
The invention of Fentanyl. Destroyed so many people, families and frankly society in general.
