Hey Pandas, What Food Would You Like To Try From The United States? (Closed)

Calling all Pandas living outside of the USA! Every continent, country, and state has its own unique food or a special twist on a particular dish. What would you like to try from the USA?
Biscuits and gravy. Smoked BBQ meat. Huge crab legs and lobster. A traditional thanksgiving meal, all the trimmings with a big family….. all home cooked. I’d love to go to every state there and try all the meals thats traditional to that state. Oooh really good mac and cheese and collard greens all home cooked with a family who knows how to do it well. Basically, I’d love to potter around all the states to good family cooks and ask them if I could try their food, lol.
Suggestion: Try spicy American Cajun food, i.e. anything with the words Louisiana, New Orleans, Cajun or Creel
Would love to try proper Texas BBQ
Biscuits and gravy
Some photos I’ve seen it looks really nice others look like someone has puked over a scone but I’m willing to try.
Honestly? Nothing really. From what I see from cookery shows and travel shows, is food with lots of sugar and salt added. Makes me have a heart attack just watching them.
Gumbo would be nice to try. Plus the local cheeses I saw on a program looked like they could rival the best Aussie ones.
All of their cereals
It’s not something I’d like to try but something I’d like to be able to get: Reese’s Pieces. In Europe there are 2 types of Reese’s Pieces in circulation, one which is made – I presume – to the US recipe and comes with a sticky label over the nutrition and ingredient information printed in ounces, converting the information to grams. These are delicious. There is also a kind which is presumably made to a directly European recipe and the packets are printed with the information in grams. These are revolting. I have tried to get Reese’s from assorted sources but they are more and more often the ‘grams’ type. I want ‘ounces’ variety but no idea how to filter for that!
As a Canadian, a large majority of the foods we have in Canada are the same as in the US, but I’ve heard the US has Oreo flavours that are not in Canada, idk, maybe I’d like to try those.
As a Canadian I did not know corn-nuggets existed.
Get corn nuggets.
I’m sure they will give me disease and make me fat, but they are SO GOOD.
If anyone has seen Ruski food, you would understand why i say CORN DOGS. I’ve never had one but i’ve seen them on TV and they genuinely look awesome?
Just to add on to the post, I’ve read pandas on the other side of the pond don’t understand why grape jelly and peanut butter on a sandwich is a thing. It is very much a thing and it is delicious! Also peanut butter, honey, and bananas is delicious!
Chicken..anything chicken..
Something like T Bone steak, with spices and sauce. Those barbecue in the south look good. Aside from that, nothing really.
